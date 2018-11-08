Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen Make Rare Joint Appearance on the Red Carpet

As they've made the transition from childhood stars into fashion insider, Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen have all but retreated from the spotlight, choosing to turn the focus away from their lives and personalities, and onto their award-winning design endeavors instead. On Wednesday night, however, the duo made one of their very rare public appearances while supporting their friend Jonah Hill at WSJ Magazine 's Innovator Awards at the Museum of Modern Art in New York City.

For the occasion, the sisters stuck to their trusty uniform of coordinating oversized black and white outfits. Ashley wore an ankle-length white skirt under a matching white long-sleeved tunic top, carried a slouchy black leather purse, and sported a pair of black pointy-toed heels. Mary-Kate, meanwhile, opted for a pair of wide-legged black pants under a long black overcoat, carried her phone in her hand, and broke up the twins' monochrome moment with bright red snakeskin boots and eye-catching coral earrings. Both sisters wore their long blond hair down, in their signature middle-parted messy waves, and both stuck to minimal, glowy makeup looks.

At the event, according to People , the Olsen twins were seated at Hill's table. While theirs may seem like an unlikely friendship, the trio have actually been close for years. In the actor's speech on Wednesday, as he accepted the night's Film Award, he reportedly thanked the sisters for inspiring him as fellow innovators .

Pinterest Bennett Raglin/Getty Images

Wednesday night's coordinating look was only the latest in the sisters' long history of alternating between black and white outfits for their occasional red carpet appearances. Though this week was, apparently, Ashley's turn to wear white, she took on the role of the "dark twin" with aplomb at the 2017 CFDA Fashion Awards in New York City, when she wore a trailing black long-sleeved gown, and Mary-Kate donned a crisp white button-down shirt over her own black skirt.

Pinterest Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

Earlier that year, they swapped roles yet again: While attending a gala at N.Y.C.'s Lincoln Center in April 2017, Ashley wore an angelic white gown with puffy sleeves and a ruffly, textured skirt. Mary-Kate, meanwhile, sported a tweed black coat, buttoned up to her neck, that flowed all the way to the tops of her platform sandals.

Pinterest Presley Ann/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

And only a few months before that, at the opening of their Elizabeth and James flagship store in Los Angeles in the summer of 2016, they returned yet again to their preferred color palette. For the rooftop party , Ashley wore a Mary-Kate-worthy coatdress, this time in a creamy ivory shade, and her twin wore a black slipdress under a silky black trench coat. Clearly, if it ain't broke, the Olsen twins will not be fixing it.

Pinterest Donato Sardella/Getty Images

