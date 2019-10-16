Ah, the epic that is Miley Cyrus’s romantic life continues apace. Last week, the musician dubbed longtime friend and new makeout partner Cody Simpson her “boyfriend.” And now, after two weeks of dating, the two sealed the deal with tattoos. They don’t match, though. Thank heaven for small mercies.

Cyrus and Simpson got inked by Los Angeles tattoo artist Nico Bassill. Cyrus’s tattoo, on the back of her arm, is an intricate heart with a dagger stabbed through it and a ribbon imprinted with the words “Rock ‘N’ Roll Heart.” Perhaps it’s an homage to Eric Clapton ? It has a strong fedora energy.

Simpson got a stick-n-poke-esque tattoo right below his collarbone, a simple skull and crossbones with a scythe. In a video Bassill posted to his Instagram story, Simpson sticks out his tongue and makes some aggro licking motions, like a goatee’d fan at a Dave Navarro concert. Teenybopper no more!

Cody Simpson poses with his new tattoo.

It isn’t the first time that Cyrus has taken a date to Bassill’s studio. She and recent ex Kaitlynn Carter were tattooed there following their internet-breaking vacation to Italy . Cyrus opted for a tattoo of a serpent eating a human, also known as a “biscione,” a historical emblem of Milan. And Cyrus shares several matching tattoos with ex-husband Liam Hemsworth , including a jar of Vegemite in honor of his native Australia.

Simpson and Cyrus may not have matching tattoos, but things are moving forward in their relationship. Simpson posted a photo of Cyrus’s neck on Instagram, telling fans to “presave” a track to be released on Friday, called “Golden Thing." We’d assume it’s a love song.

Yesterday, People published a statement from Simpson’s manager Matt Zeidman. “It is early, but their friendship is long-standing and deeper than people realize,” Zeidman said of the couple. “Though they originally met during their own wilder phases, they’re both sober now and are focused on health, work and spending time together. Seems pretty ideal to me.”

Zeidman did not comment on Cyrus and Simpson filming themselves making out with Joker filters.