Once upon a time in 2016—okay, two years ago, but, wow, does it feel further away—Miley Cyrus and Selena Gomez were pitted against each other in a "feud." When Gomez appeared on the cover of this very magazine , she told W regarding her fellow Disney alum turned pop star, "Obviously, she wouldn't want to be doing what I'm doing, and I wouldn't want to be doing what she's doing. But I'm a fan of her music—I don't know if she'd say that about me." Now, however, Cyrus has reciprocated while defending Gomez against Dolce & Gabbana co-designer Stefano Gabbana .

After the designer called Gomez "ugly" on Instagram, Cyrus clapped back at Gabbana. In the comments section of a fan photo of Cyrus and Gomez hugging, per Just Jared, Cyrus wrote, “What that d-ck head said (if it’s true) is f-cking false and total bull sh-t.” Cyrus also added , “She fine as f-ck.”

This isn't the first time Cyrus and Gabbana have butted heads. After her brother Braison walked in a Dolce & Gabbana show last year, Cyrus shared a photo from the moment on Instagram to support him. In the post, though, she also noted that—like many others, including Victoria Beckham —she takes issue with the designers' political stance, which includes their disparaging remarks about children born with the assistance of IVF from 2015, which Dolce referred to as being "synthetic" and "chosen from a catalog." "PS D&G, I STRONGLY disagree with your politics," Cyrus wrote, "but I do support your company's effort to celebrate young artists & give them the platform to shine their light for all to see!"

Gabbana, who's made a habit out of leaving controversial statements on Instagram, responded in the comments by writing, "Ignorant!!!" and “For your stupid comment never more work with him.” He then elaborated on those thoughts, sharing Cyrus's post on his own Instagram, adding, “We are Italian and we don’t care about politics and mostly neither about the American one!” he wrote. “We make dresses and if you think about doing politics with a post it’s simply ignorant. We don’t need your posts or comments so next time please ignore us!!”

