Today, November 19, marks the celebration of Monaco Day . The holiday, which is also known as La Fête du Prince , celebrates the reigning monarch.

Albert II, Prince of Monaco, and his entire family are expected to show up and pose on a balcony so that they can wave down to the people of their country. But what was not expected this time around was that all of the young royal children would completely steal the show.

The royal family of Monaco, also known as the House of Grimaldi, is a large one, with a family tree that famously includes Grace Kelly , her granddaughters Jazmin Grimaldi, an actress who will appear on next season of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel , and Charlotte Casiraghi , who recently gave birth to her second child , Balthazar Rassam, with her husband Dimitri Rassam.

For those needing a refresher course on who's who in the royal family that showed up to the celebrations this year, there was first and foremost, the man of honor, Albert II. Then, his wife Princess Charlène of Monaco, and their two children, Prince Jacques of Monaco and Princess Gabriella of Monaco. Caroline of Hanover was in attendance with her children, Andrea Casiraghi, Pierre Casiraghi, and Princess Alexandra of Hanover. (Charlotte, who is also Caroline's daughter from her marriage to the late Stefano Casiraghi, was not in attendance at the national celebration).

This year, Marie Chevallier, Louis Ducruet, Beatrice Borromeo-Casriaghi, Pierre Casiraghi and Alexandra of Hanover arrived to celebrate Prince Albert II for the national holiday in Monte Carlo, as did Tatiana Casiraghi, to pose and wave on the royal balcony. But the babies—well, toddlers, really—were the ones who waved to their loyal subjects below with spirit.

Beatrice Borromeo-Casiraghi held her one-year-old son Francesco Casiraghi, while Pierre Casriaghi held onto their two-year-old son Stefano Casiraghi. Andrea Casiraghi held onto one of his young sons as his daughter India Casiraghi stood below with the rest of the unamused royal family posing on the palace balcony.

The real stars of the show, though, were Albert II's children, twins Prince Jacques of Monaco and Princess Gabriella of Monaco, as well as their cousin Kaia-Rose Wittstock.

And four-year-old Princess Gabriella, while wearing a decidedly chic red beret, clearly got the most out of this, as she was the last royal tot to be pulled away from the balcony, giving Princess Charlotte of Cambridge a run for her money when it comes to expressive royal toddlers with a penchant for enthusiastically waving to their subjects down below.

