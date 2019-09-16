There is no such thing as too much Naomi Campbell .

That's because in between starring as a judge on an upcoming fashion designer reality show, pivoting to YouTube vlogging , FaceTiming Diplo in a Calvin Klein underwear campaign , partying at a Cannes convention , and taking the New York City subway , the supermodel still finds time to host her Fashion for Relief event during London Fashion Week . And, of course, she looks unbelievably good while doing all of it.

For this season's event, which took place at the British Museum this past Saturday night, Campbell arrived in a mostly sheer black gown with a plunging neckline and sequin details, her coif reminiscent of a 1960s bouffant. Naturally, her nearly naked look turned some heads and dropped some jaws on the red carpet.

She also took a moment to pose with Adut Akech , her model mentee.

And once Campbell hit the catwalk, she modeled two separate dresses. Her final look was a multi-colored, feathered couture gown by Valentino. After the runway show, the gala continued with a performance by Eve.

Campbell also seemed to make a point of using fashion to impart some timely political messages. Before she hit the red carpet in her nearly-nude number, she wore an all white leather dress with a faux gunshot wound painted on it, by an up-and-coming designer named Mowalola, presumably to raise awareness about gun violence.

Fashion for Relief , which is co-sponsored by both Gucci and Chrome Hearts and has been around since Campbell founded the organization in 2005, will be donating its proceeds to the Mayor's Fund for London this year.

