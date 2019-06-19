Most celebrities flew into Cannes, France, last month just in time for the 2019 edition of the annual Cannes Film Festival. Naomi Campbell is not most people. Even though she's long been a fixture of the film festival—particularly on the red carpet —Campbell made her appearance in Cannes just this week, in honor of this year's Cannes Lions, the "international festival of creativity"—which is to say, communications and advertising.

If that doesn't sound as if it could hold a candle to the glamour of the film festival, well, it can't—or at least it couldn't until the 49-year-old supermodel touched down on Tuesday, after a weekend of partying with Mariah Carey, Kate Moss, and Pamela Anderson, and delivering a talk on activism in Stockholm. Naturally, she posted on Instagram to announce her arrival—wearing an Alexander McQueen gown paired with sneakers.

Unfortunately, the beginning of the trip wasn't entirely glamorous; she also spent part of Monday in the audience of a very dry looking panel discussion, which she nonetheless shared a few excerpts of on Instagram Stories.

Pinterest Naomi Campbell at day two of Cannes Lions 2019 in Cannes, France, June 18, 2019. Christian Alminana/Getty Images

Though she didn't hide that they weren't up to par with her usual content.

With that duty out of the way, Campbell then changed into a pink minidress and headed to an event that she made no attempt to hide was much more her style. As for the rest of the crowd, well, they appear to have had just about as much enthusiasm for taking in Nas and Swizz Beats on Spotify Beach—next to Naomi Campbell, no less—as they did for the panel discussion.

If that bothered Campbell, she most certainly didn't show it. (Though it's also possible that she simply couldn't see much of the crowd, given that she was the only one wearing sunglasses.)

To be fair to the rest, there was no champagne in buckets stamped "Moët." And yet, trusty Juul in hand, Naomi soldiered on.

