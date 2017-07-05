After splitting from famed " modelizer ," Leonardo DiCaprio this spring, it appears Nina Agdal has moved on to find summer sparks with Christie Brinkley 's son, Jack Brinkley-Cook just in time for the fourth of July .

Page Six reports that the Danish model was spotted "smooching all over Montauk" with the former supermodel's son this past weekend—naturally at Hamptons hot spot, The Surf Lodge , where the electronic music duo Bob Moses performed. Brinkley-Cook also attended the event with his model sister, Sailor Brinkley-Cook, who was celebrating her 19th birthday that same day.

Meanwhile, DiCaprio is having a more low key summer, as Page Six last reported that he "chose his phone over women" while attending a party at Spring Place in New York City, where he can more often be found doing some combination of vaping and Citi Biking.

While Christie Brinkley and her daughter are no strangers to W readers, Jack Brinkley-Cook has remained relatively under-the-radar until now. The 22-year-old aspiring actor spends his time surfing and riding his Vespa all over the world, at least according to Instagram. As for his background, he's the son of Brinkley and her third husband, the real estate developer Richard Taubman, and was later legally adopted by his mother's fourth (and now ex) husband, Peter Cook.

Agdal, 25, is also a fan of the beach. "Every time I see a palm tree I get excited," she told W last summer. The model was first spotted with DiCaprio on the shores of Malibu.

