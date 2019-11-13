It's been a rare banner year for menswear, thanks in large part to Timothée Chalamet . But just as 2019 comes to a close, a new player has entered into the fold: Sir Patrick Stewart, who stole the show even from a very glittery Kristen Stewart at the Los Angeles premiere of Charlie's Angels on Monday. Not that the internet even realized it at first: The 79-year-old took such a sophisticated, understated approach to red carpet elegance that it took fashion Twitter nearly 24 hours to realize that he'd leveled all the way up to "the suit ," aka the silky Haider Ackermann ensemble that Chalamet turned into the star of the Venice Film Festival.

At first glance, Stewart played it safe by sticking to all black. But a closer look proves that his suit, too, had a silky sash—a distinguishing feature without any of the flashiness of Harry Style's all-black Gucci look at the Met Gala, which was still relatively low-key compared to the harnesses that first set this year's menswear apart. It stretched nearly all the way to the ground, but thanks to the mastery of Kim Jones , Stewart's look—from the fall 2019 Dior Men's collection—looked much more elegant than over-the-top.

Pinterest Patrick Stewart wearing a look from Kim Jones's fall 2019 Dior Men collection at the premiere of Charlie's Angels in Los Angeles, California on November 11, 2019. Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Fashion stunting, Stewart made crystal clear, isn't just for the boys. But that wasn't the only element of genius to his choice of look. By opting for black, Stewart, who's taken over from Bill Murray as John Bosley, Charlie's original assassin, in the film, opted for chivalry: PStew still didn't overshadow KStew or any of the rest of the film's main stars. (Well, at least at first.)

