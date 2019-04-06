As the newly reunited Jonas Brothers hit up a Penn State bar to perform their "Cool" new single for coeds on Friday night, their significant others — Priyanka Chopra , Sophie Turner , and Danielle Jonas, aka the J Sisters — were on a date of their own.

The name for the sister-in-law squad was created and sent out into the ether at Chopra's Amsterdam bachelorette party last November ahead of her (seemingly never-ending ) string of wedding ceremonies and receptions with Nick Jonas. She bestowed the name "The J Sisters" upon herself and her future sister-in-law Sophie Turner, who's reportedly set to marry Joe Jonas sometime this summer . It kicked up some rumors that Danielle Jonas, eldest JoBro Kevin Jonas's wife of nearly a decade, was the odd woman out.

On Friday, however, Chopra shut down those rumors and revived the name on Instagram with a post of all three J Sisters hanging out on a private jet. "The #Jsisters are finally together," she wrote. In the photo, Turner kneels in the front in a fantastic SpongeBob windbreaker, with Chopra and Jonas beaming behind her. The Game of Thrones actress also reposted the pic on her own IG Story with the line, "J-sisters comin atcha." In the comments, their mother-in-law Denise announced her full support, writing, "Love you Dilly's!!" ("Dilly," apparently, is a nickname for a daughter-in-law, or D.I.L. The more you know!)

The three couples went on what appears to have been a laid-back triple date at Chinese restaurant Mr. Chow in New York City, after which they boarded the private jet to perform at Champs, a bar near the Penn State campus in University Park, Pennsylvania. During the show, the group served up drinks while fans chanted "Lady Stark" and the J Sisters cheered on their partners. The surprise concert featured performances of the newly reunited JoBros first single "Sucker," as well as "Cool," which they released earlier on Friday.

The Jonas Brothers revival ushers in not only a new age for the long-running family band, but also for their significant others — Chopra, Turner, and Jonas were all featured heavily in the "Sucker" video, and though the "Cool" visuals focus only on the male Jonases, the lyrics make mention of their better halves with GoT references and nods to Nick's lavish nuptials.

