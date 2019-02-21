Rihanna's Birthday Outfit is the Perfect High Fashion Troll

As of late when we talk about Rihanna in the fashion and beauty space we're often talking about the items she creates under her own expanding empire: the revolutionary makeup brand, the lingerie line, the recent sneak peek of an eyewear collection , and the rumors of an impending full-service Fenty luxury house under the LVMH umbrella . Though, it shouldn't take much reminding that Rihanna is an absolute legend when it comes to being the first to sport some of the most talked about items straight off other designers' runways. That red, heart-shaped Saint Laurent coat from a few years back? Of course Rihanna was quickly seen on the street wearing it. Those more recent crystal-embellished YSL boots? She had her own pair within days . Gucci's agenda-setting mesh crystal bodysuit? Rihanna borrowed it for casual Coachella wear . Heck, she's been known to sum up an entire season's worth of trends in a single outfit .

Her knack for browsing through the fashion sphere and picking the exact right item for the exact right time extends far beyond her Met Gala appearances, and as the outfit she chose to celebrate her birthday in today show, she won't be slacking off any in her 32nd year.

Just a few weeks after the item premiered on the runways of Paris, Rihanna took to Instagram to reveal that she's already gotten her hand on an oversized Vetements hoodie that proclaims, appropriately enough, "It's my birthday and all I got was this oversized hoodie from Vetements."

Somewhat interestingly, however, Rihanna's version is a bit different than the one that went down the runway. Not only is it a different color-way, but Rihanna's proclaims "oversized hoodie" while the runway version read, "overpriced hoodie." (This particular version is not for sale, but Vetements hoodies frequently come with a sticker price over $1,000). Did the House of Vetements lose a bit of nerve before sending the item into production for consumers, or is this just a special version for Rihanna? As another W editor quipped, "nothing overpriced when ur Rihanna."

Overpriced, oversized, or otherwise, Rihanna certainly deserves that Vetements hoodie. She was one of the earliest celebrity supporters of designer Demna Gvasalia's subversive brand, and has continued to support his work both at his original brand and his more recent gig at Balenciaga. If anyone actually deserved that hoodie as a birthday present, well, it's her.

In any event, here's hoping Rihanna enjoys her day, because we expect a busy 32nd year for the pop queen. Not only will her fashion and beauty empire continue to grow, but we'll also likely see the release of her Guava Island film project with Donald Glover later this year and, hopefully, that long awaited album .