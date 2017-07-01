This week, Rihanna nearly broke the internet after new images of her making out with an unknown main—quickly identified by online sleuths as Saudi Billionaire Hassan Jameel —in a private pool in Spain. Well, coincidentally or not enough, while the new romance was making headlines, Riri's ex , Drake was partying with supermodel Naomi Campbell—who is reportedly Jameel's ex—in New York. The two attended this week's NBA Awards, where another rumored former hookup of Drake's, Nicki Minaj, performed. How's that for a tangled web? Elsewhere, the Hadids continued their world domination, as Gigi feted her new eyewear collaboration in New York City, and Bella jetted off to Venice, Italy for the launch of Bulgari's new Festa High Jewelry line, where she was joined by fellow model pals Jasmine Sanders, Lottie Moss , and Lily Aldridge, as well as Oscar winner Alicia Vikander. Here, all of the party pictures that you may have missed this week.

Pinterest Drake and Jada Pinkett Smith attend the 2017 NBA Awards. Kevin Mazur

Drake posed with Jada Pinkett Smith at the inaugural NBA Awards, which the rapper hosted.

Pinterest DJ Clue, Nas, Nicki Minaj, and Monica attend the 2017 NBA Awards. Kevin Mazur

Drake's frequent collaborator, Nicki Minaj, posed with her own crew, including Nas and Monica, after taking to the stage.

Pinterest Gigi Attend attends the Gigi Hadid for Vogue Eyewear #ShowYourParty Event Astrid Stawiarz

Gigi Hadid toasted to her new Gigi Hadid for Vogue Eyewear line, matching her tinted sunglasses with her Lizzie McGuire-inspired ensemble .

Pinterest Jodan Barrett attends the Gigi Hadid for Vogue Eyewear event.

Pal Jordan Barrett came out to support his friend, sporting his own pair of tinted shades.

Pinterest Bella Hadid attends the unveiling of Bulgari's Festa High Jewelry collection. David ATLAN

Meanwhile, Bella Hadid was living the glamorous life in Venice for the unveiling of Bulgari's latest collection.

Pinterest Alicia Vikander attends the unveiling of Bulgari's Festa High Jewelry collection. David ATLAN

Alicia Vikander also attended the soiree, dressed in a summery Prabal Gurung dress.

Pinterest Jasmine Sanders, Lottie Moss, and Lily Aldridge attends the unveiling of Bulgari's Festa High Jewelry collection. David ATLAN

Showing off the jewelry's latest wares were Jasmine Sanders, Lottie Moss, and Lily Aldridge.

Pinterest Huma Abedin and Mia Moretti attend Piece & Co. Jazz, Cocktails & Conversations on Sustainability & Inclusivity. Sam Deitch/BFA.com

Huma Abedin and Mia Moretti were among the guests at Cleo Wade and Piece & Co.'s dinner at the Public in New York .

Pinterest Netflix hosts a special screening of Gypsy. Paul Bruinooge

And Sam Taylor-Johnson and Naomi Watts joined with the cast of Gypsy to fete the series premiere.

Drake's "Controlla": A Dramatic Reading by Bryce Dallas Howard, Chadwick Boseman, and More