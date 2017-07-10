Rihanna is nothing if not a rebel.

After two seasons of showing her Fenty Puma by Rihanna collection in Paris, the singer is returning to New York Fashion Week, as reported by WWD this morning, where she originally debuted the collection back in February 2016.

The move back stateside comes at a time when a number of New York Fashion Week's most exciting stalwarts are headed the other way; just last week, Proenza Schouler , Rodarte , and Monique Lhuillier all showed their Spring 2018 collections during Paris Haute Couture week, and Thom Browne, who just showed his menswear collection in Paris, also announced that he would be decamping to the city for his womenswear show come October.

But for Rihanna, the location du jour is apparently "been there, done that" at this point. After all, where does one go after showing a Marie Antoinette-inspired collection at the famed Hôtel Salomon de Rothschild followed by a school girls-gone-bad after-school special at the Bibliothèque Nationale de France?

No further details about the upcoming show have been disclosed, but if her past runways were any indication, expect something grand. The brand launched with a health goth-esque collection magnified by a mirror-filled set which took over 23 Wall Street, and saw both Gigi and Bella Hadid doing their best Fairuza Balk in The Craft impressions, complete with moody black lipstick.

In the meantime, Rihanna has clearly been keeping busy, causing the tabloids to tailspin when images of her kissing Saudi billionaire Hassan Jameel hit the Internet late last month. And then there is the matter of her other fashion enterprises. Earlier this summer, the singer was honored by Parsons School of Design at the annual Parsons Benefit, and just two weeks ago, released her latest collaboration with Manolo Blahnik . That should just be enough Rihanna to hold the Navy over until she returns to New York in September.

