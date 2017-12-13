It looks like Rihanna , aka the word's ultimate beauty chameleon, is starting the whole "new year, new you" thing a few weeks early.

The Fenty Beauty mogul revealed a new hairstyle on her Instagram story on Tuesday night. "New hurr who dis" she captioned the shot of herself rocking waist-length chocolate brown hair and long, side-swept bangs. She styled the new look with teased volume on top, and paired it with a black skirt and jacket with fur sleeves and strappy gold-chain stilettos.

The latest debut is a much lighter and longer look than the black, shoulder-length style she's been wearing for most of 2017. It's the Rihanna version of what the internet might term "Root Beer Hair" , which has been seen on other celebs this year including Selena Gomez, Olivia Munn, and Kaia Gerber. Though the Wild Thoughts is no stranger to changing up her hair. She's tried out almost every color of the rainbow from green to bright blue to platinum blonde , and seems to be rocking a different style every time she shows up on a red carpet.

This hairstyle changeup is just one more item to add to the long list of reasons RiRi is finishing out 2017 at the top of her beauty game. Earlier this year, she launched the much-anticipated Fenty Beauty , which included a line of 40 foundation shades that quite literally rocked the beauty industry to its core. Rihanna called "BS" on larger brands who claimed that their darker foundation shades "didn't sell" after her full range sold out like crazy, sparking a conversation about the importance of inclusivity. In fact, the launch was such a game-changer that Time magazine named it the " Invention of the Year ."

“I never could have anticipated the emotional connection that women are having with the products and the brand as a whole. Some are finding their shade of foundation for the first time, getting emotional at the counter,” Rihanna told the magazine in an interview accompanying the award. “That’s something I will never get over.”

It's BadGalRiRi's root beer–tinted world, the rest of us are just living in it.

