Rihanna Was the Lone Voice of Reason During the Super Bowl

There's been no shortage of controversy surrounding the 53rd Super Bowl —none of which has escaped Rihanna . Unsurprisingly, she remained completely unfazed by the game on Sunday night, which she did not spend camped out in front of a TV but rather hiding behind a pair of giant sunglasses on an airplane.

But, much to Rihanna's displeasure, the Super Bowl proved just as unavoidable midair as it was on the ground. It wasn't long before she posted a video of herself on her Instagram stories, blithely chewing gum and looking thoroughly unamused before shooting scathing looks and pursing her lips in what she explained in the caption was her reaction to a fellow passenger asking, "How can we watch the Super Bowl on the flight?"

Always true to her Instagram bio, "Throwing all the shade!," Rihanna continued to document her displeasure with the passenger's question, which apparently persisted, proceeding to post another video not only zooming in on the offender but also crowning them with a banner that read "WEIRDO." As explanation for her cyber-bullying, she posted an illustration of Colin Kaepernick, reminding her followers that, this year, watching the Super Bowl had more significance than simply watching a game. It also meant meant a tacit approval of the NFL, which exiled Kaepernick for silently and peacefully protesting America's oppression of people of color by taking a knee on the field in 2016.

Pinterest Rihanna's Instagram Story about the Super Bowl and Colin Kaepernick. Courtesy of @badgalriri

Rihanna, on the other hand, has steadfastly stood in solidarity with Kaepernick—to the point that she, like Cardi B , declined to headline this year's Super Bowl halftime show. And she wasn't the only one to advocate not tuning in to this year's game: Ava DuVernay also stood with Kaepernick on Sunday night, tweeting , "I will not be a spectator, viewer or supporter of the #SuperBowl today in protest of the @NFL’s racist treatment of @Kaepernick7 and its ongoing disregard for the health + well-being of all its players. To watch the game is to compromise my beliefs. It’s not worth it. #ImWithKap."

They didn't miss out on much: The game, which saw Donald Trump's favorite team once again go on to victory, was the lowest-scored in NFL history and the lowest rated Super Bowl in 10 years . The most entertaining part of the entire spectacle? Probably Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine wearing a tank top that looked like sofa upholstery—and, of course the ensuing memes .

