No matter how much Donald Trump may be a fan of Rihanna , the feeling is not mutual. The pop star, designer and business mogul has taken aim at the president's politics before, and she did so once again this weekend. On Saturday, Rihanna posted a photo where she posed with a group of women while holding up a t-shirt with the word “immigrant” emblazoned across the front.

“Hey @realdonaldtrump,” the caption reads. While RiRi didn’t elaborate on why she called out the president (this time ), it certainly feels like she’s trolling him for the anti-immigration rhetoric he’s been spewing for over three years — especially in light of the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement raids he planned for this weekend, before ultimately delaying it for two weeks, as CNN noted.

The shirt in question is from her second collection for Fenty, and, according to Rihanna, it’s one of her favorite pieces. "For me, it’s a prideful word," she recently told The Cut of the t-shirt's text that reads "immigrant." "To know that you can come from humble beginnings and just take over whatever you want to, dominate at whatever you put your mind to. The world becomes your oyster, and there’s no limit."

Rihanna has also been doing her best to remind the world that she's an immigrant. “Wherever I go, except for Barbados, I’m an immigrant,” she said in the same conversation. “I think people forget that a lot of times. I think they see Rihanna the brand. But I think it’s important for people to remember, if you love me, everyone out here is just like me. A million Rihannas out there, getting treated like dirt."

RiRi’s blatant Trump shade comes just over a week after the president mysteriously liked a Rihanna-related tweet , in which she talked about the importance of a work like balance. “Every new Rihanna interview makes me grow stronger. We stan a work/life balance queen!!!,” the tweet read. Trump still hasn’t addressed why he liked the tweet, especially in the wake of Rihanna having publicly shut him down now multiple times — and counting.

