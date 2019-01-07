Rowan Blanchard is here to wish everyone a happy 2019—with a dramatic new hairstyle. Just before Sunday night’s Golden Globes, the actress, activist, and author went from short to even shorter, debuting a fresh pixie cut in lieu of the lob she wore for much of the past year.

Blanchard, who was last seen in Ava DuVernay’s A Wrinkle In Time with Reese Witherspoon and Oprah Winfrey, appeared at the Warner Bros. and InStyle after party for the awards show. The young fashion plate arrived in a frothy pink Marc Jacobs Spring 2019 mini dress paired with large Buccellati drop earrings with pearls and metallic sandals by Roger Vivier—looking a bit like a sartorial Baked Alaska. She finished the look with a metallic pink eye and a dark red lip.

The 17-year-old first teased the full look in a short video clip on her Instagram stories, writing, “Feeling extra AF” and tagging her styling and beauty team. (Makeup artist Amy Strozzi reposted this to her own stories, adding, “And now I’m dead.”) In a second image, Blanchard specifically highlighted her hair: “Also chopped all my hair off happy 2019,” she wrote.

Hair stylist Laurie Heaps, who also styled Blanchard’s bob , because the young actress seems perennially willing to experiment, was responsible for this latest crop. (Heaps also works with Mila Kunis, whose blunt bangs she masterminded last year, as well as Leighton Meester and Blanchard’s former Girl Meets World costar Sabrina Carpenter, who attended the same Golden Globes party Sunday night.) She posted a photo of Blanchard to her own Instagram, captioning the image, “Left the bob in 2018.”

Blanchard will next appear in the upcoming adventure film A World Away, directed by her yoga-teacher father Mark Blanchard—a film that’s been in the works for at least three years now. (Its first poster debuted in 2016 .) That’s practically a lifetime in the world of hair transformations.

