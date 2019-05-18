Lady Gabriella Windsor , aka Ella, may be 52nd in line to the British royal throne, but she looked like a proper queen on her wedding day wearing a blush embroidered Luisa Beccaria gown and thick diamond tiara. Queen Elizabeth II ’s second cousin once removed paired up properly with financier Thomas Kingston on the morning of May 18th at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle. That's located in the town of Windsor, so it's all very easy for guests to GoogleMap. The truly royal affair was considered low key since there was no carriage ride or public peepers allowed.

Pinterest Chris Jackson

The two married in the location on the same date one year after likely very exhausted new parents Meghan Markle and Prince Henry. Though Markle stayed home with the newest Windsor, Master Archie (whose birth bumped Gabriella down the line of succession), Harry made his way smiling to the festivities with the rest of his family. Other guests included the bride's parents Princess and Prince Michael of Kent, the funniest redheaded royal Sarah Ferguson, Princess Anne, James Middleton, Alizee Thevenet, Sophie Winkleman, and Lady Amelia Windsor . Queen Elizabeth II attended in a bright pink dress coat and matching hat.

Pinterest WPA Pool

Gabriella is the 38-year-old Senior Director for Branding Latin America, who has also written for publications like the Evening Standard . Kingston is a former flame of royal in-law Pippa Middleton , who attended the wedding in a simple, blue Kate Spade dress. Gabriella and Kingston also went to Pippa's wedding in 2017, because they’re all very evolved, thank you very much.

Pinterest Mark Cuthbert

The bride and groom were engaged only last August while vacationing in the Channel Islands. Her one-of-a-kind dress and veil had layers of tulle and organdy and featured delicately embroidered flowers. The Russian Fringe-style tiara on her head was also worn by her grandmother and mother on their wedding days. Her bouquet was even a nod to her fam which featured a rose named “Ella,” after the bride, and myrtle -- a classic royal bouquet staple since the days of Queen Victoria. None of her bridesmaids or flower girls were going to outshine this Lady on her big day.

Pinterest Chris Jackson

The reception was also a bit of a bite off her cousin’s wedding. It took place at the Frogmore House, a massive “cottage” down the road from the Gothic masterpiece, where Meghan and Henry's did, as well.

Gabriella’s college lifestyle ruffled some royal feathers when an ex boyfriend Aatish Taseer told Vanity Fair that the two took some molly at the same spot she got hitched, not to mention that they skinny dipped in the Buckingham Palace pool. But no family is better at letting family secrets roll off them like water off a duck’s back than the royal family.