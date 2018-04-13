As any good Kardashian-Jenner scholar knows, the devil works hard, but Kris Jenner works harder. Throughout 14 seasons of Keeping Up With the Kardashians , the momager has perfectly orchestrated her six children’s lives so as to make them as captivating, aesthetically pleasing, and, of course, profitable as possible. Therefore, due to Jenner’s reputation as the ultimate fixer, some fans have speculated that she’s some sort of mastermind behind this week’s surfacing of Tristan Thompson’s alleged infidelities ; many have taken to Twitter to hypothesize that Jenner spread the rumors about daughter Khloé Kardashian ’s boyfriend just days before Kardashian gave birth to Thompson’s child for maximum drama—to be aired at a later date on the E! network.

But in an interview with Australian radio station KIIS 101.1 on Thursday, mere hours before news broke that Khloé had welcomed her daughter into the world that morning, family friend Lisa Stanley confirmed that Thompson’s cheating scandal is absolutely not another one of Jenner’s genius marketing schemes, Buzzfeed reports.

“That is such horse sh*t,” said Stanley, an L.A.–based radio host. “Even Kris has her line she draws in the sand. And by the way, she’s not gonna plan something against her child, who’s not only been through hell and back with Lamar Odom—that cheating scumbag—but now she’s dealing with this guy.” Stanley, who admitted that she hadn’t actually spoken to Kris or Khloé (her “favorite”) about the current situation, also explained in the interview how the Kardashian-Jenner family bands together to deal with a scandal like this. “They have a meeting. No matter where everyone is, they’re on a phone, whether it’s FaceTime or on [the] phone. Kris leads the meeting and they do damage control and decide how they’re gonna handle it,” she said, adding, “In this case, it was obvious: Khloé is definitely not gonna say anything, [since] she’s about to give birth to a child.”

Stanley’s comments about the Kardashians start around the 4:45 mark in the interview:

While the Kardashian-Jenners have indeed remained completely silent about Thompson, several have taken to social media to congratulate Khloé on the birth of her daughter. On Thursday afternoon, Jenner confirmed that Khloé had given birth by retweeting a W magazine video of Kendall Jenner repeating the word “baby” over and over. Not long after, Khloé’s youngest sister, Kylie Jenner, posted a video on Snapchat with a pink filter reading “Kongrats, Khloé! It’s a girl!” And on Friday, Kim Kardashian West penned a tweet that simultaneously congratulated her sister and revealed that she’d made it back from Turks and Caicos in time to watch Khloé deliver her baby in a Cleveland-area hospital. “I’m so happy for you! Your baby girl is so beautiful! You are so strong, you made that look so easy! I can’t wait for our baby girls to grow up as best friends the way we are! I’m so happy I was able to return the favor of holding your leg while you pushed LOL,” she wrote to her sister, then added, “You guys she’s so gorgeous!!!!!”

