Here's one way to promote your upcoming heist movie : Go on The Ellen DeGeneres Show and talk about the "penis facial" you get with your favorite cast-mates. Or, at least, that's what you do if you're Ocean's 8 star Sandra Bullock , who on Thursday told Ellen DeGeneres and a studio audience all about the cutting-edge skincare trend she partakes in to keep her skin looking the way it does.

"It's this way in which one forces, through micro-needling—it's like a little roller with these...many of you know it," Bullock began. "It pushes through the skin and ruptures the collagen and you look like a burn victim for a day, but then it pushes—" "What are you pushing into the skin?" interrupted DeGeneres.

"Well, you push in whatever the facialist would like to insert into your pores," said Bullock evasively, but DeGeneres continued to press. "It is an extraction from a piece of skin that came from a young person far far away," Bullock said, "and they somehow figure out how to extract—"

"It's foreskin from a Korean baby," revealed DeGeneres. "That's what it is! Who comes up with this?"

"It's not like I'm lying there with these little pieces all over my face," said Bullock, adding, "So we—so I call it the 'penis facial,' and when you see how good it is to your face, you too will run to your local facialist and say, 'Give me the penis.'"

As for who besides Bullock has received the penis facial, the actress played coy. In answer to DeGeneres's question about whether she's convinced the entire cast of Ocean's 8 to get it, she replied, "Not everybody. Just those that I thought would appreciate it."

The big question now is, who among the Ocean's 8 cast has asked their local facialist to give them the penis? Is it Awkwafina? Mindy Kaling? Sarah Paulson? Anne Hathaway? Helena Bonham Carter? God forbid, Rihanna ?

You can watch the full clip for yourself below.

