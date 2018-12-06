Saoirse Ronan tends to keep her relationships out of the spotlight, but has reportedly added a new man to her life. It would appear that Ronan’s Mary Queen of Scots costar Jack Lowden has landed the role of “bearded boyfriend.”

Lowden, a 28-year-old Scottish actor, is best known for portraying Nikolai Rostov in the 2016 BBC miniseries adaptation of War & Peace , and for his role as a fighter-pilot in Dunkirk . Before he transitioned into a career in the performing arts, Lowden was a ballet dancer, and previously told W , “I ended up talking when I should have been dancing.”

According to a report from Page Six , Ronan and Lowden not only showed up to the Mary Queen of Scots premiere in New York together on Tuesday night, but apparently hung out with each other the entire time at the afterparty. “We don’t know when they got together, we only found out on Tuesday night when they rolled up together—but they seem very happy and sweet,” a source told the publication.

In 2017, before Lowden and Ronan began filming the historical drama about the epic rivalry between the royal cousins Mary I of Scotland and Elizabeth I of England, Lowden spoke highly of the Irish actress and her ability to nail the Scottish accent, insisting that he wouldn’t dare try to coach her on the dialect on set. In Mary Queen of Scots , Lowden plays the titular monarch’s husband, Lord Darnley, so it would appear that this onscreen relationship transitioned very smoothly to the offscreen arena.

Next year, Lowden is slated to star in Fonzo , alongside Tom Hardy , and will also appear with Florence Pugh and Dwayne Johnson in Fighting With My Family , a film based on the true story of the sibling rivalry between Saraya and Zak Bevis, two English wrestlers who auditioned for professional roles in the WWE.

Loading View on Instagram

Loading View on Instagram

Loading View on Instagram

While Ronan famously keeps her distance from social media, Lowden is no stranger to Instagram. In fact, he’s very active on social media, and appears to be quite outdoorsy, when he’s not in the middle of shooting a historical period drama or starring in a Shakespeare production for the stage.

Related: Dunkirk Star Jack Lowden on Working With the Director Christopher Nolan and, Yes, Harry Styles