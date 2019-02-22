Since going dark on social media and in her public life while seeking treatment for her mental health last fall, Selena Gomez has been relying on her friends for support while slowly but surely returning to the spotlight . Her latest resurfacing likewise came courtesy of her close friends, when they all gathered in Los Angeles on Thursday night to attend the wedding of Gomez’s best friend, Courtney Barry.

As seen in photos and videos shared by wedding guests (Gomez has yet to post about the nuptials on her own feed), the singer and actress wore a glamorous floor-length black dress with large, clear jewels scattered across the straps and bodice and trailing down the skirt. She wore her hair parted in the middle and pulled back into a sleek bun at the nape of her neck, accessorized with subtle diamond drop earrings, and sported thick black eyeliner and a bold red lip.

Gomez looked thrilled to be celebrating her close pal—with whom she has matching tattoos , and who she celebrated at a bachelorette party in Cabo earlier this month—flashing huge grins and duck faces in mirror selfies with the bride and groom and in other shots with her friends. In a few photo-booth shots shared by Laura Toggs on Instagram, Gomez can be seen clinging to her friends and showing off her best smize.

Other videos captured by various fan accounts show Gomez and her friends tearing it up on the dance floor. “When your girl’s song comes on and we all party!” the original poster captioned one, in which Gomez bobs along to her own song “Hands to Myself.” Another clip showed her dancing to Cardi B’s song “I Like It,” though she seemingly took a break from the dance floor when her own song with Cardi, “Taki Taki ,” came on.

In one attendee’s post, Gomez can be heard issuing a stern warning to one of her friends, who’s sitting with an unidentified man. As the friend tries to show Gomez something on her phone, she cuts in, “Remember you have a boyfriend,” proving that, as much as she’s been relying on her friends lately, they can also rely on her for some much-needed doses of reality.

