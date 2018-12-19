After announcing that she was taking a "social media break " in September and, shortly after, reportedly entering treatment following an emotional breakdown, former queen of Instagram Selena Gomez has finally resurfaced on the app. Though she still has yet to post on her own feed, Gomez was tagged in several photos on her friends' pages this week, as they took a wintery getaway to Big Bear Lake, a ski town in the mountains of southern California.

In one photo, which was posted by Gomez's Wizards of Waverly Place costar Bailee Madison and which received a "like" from her longtime pal Taylor Swift, the pair pose with Connar Franklin, a model who appeared Gomez's latest Puma campaign. Gomez, wearing a black sweatshirt, black snow pants, chunky boots, and a black knit beanie, stands close to her friends and flashes a huge grin at the camera. Other photos and videos shared by Franklin and her sister Caroline show Gomez posing with a larger group that also included YouTuber Aaron Carpenter, actor Austin North, and model Geneva Natalia, all of whom rode down the snow-covered mountains in huge ski tubes.

The pre-holiday vacation comes several weeks after Gomez reportedly checked into a treatment program to focus on her mental health in early October. At the time, People reported that the decision to seek treatment came after Gomez was hospitalized twice over the span of just a few weeks due to a low white blood cell count, a common side effect following a kidney transplant . During her second hospital visit, Gomez reportedly experienced a panic attack, and "realized she needed to seek additional help for her ongoing emotional issues," a source told the outlet. "She's surrounded by close family and has a lot of support. She's doing better now and is seeking treatment on the East Coast."

This week, People confirmed that the singer and actress had completed her treatment program and returned home to Los Angeles. "She's feeling much better and looking forward to getting back to normalcy," a source said. "She's spending time with friends and family."

Before Gomez sought treatment for her mental health, she told her Instagram followers that she needed to take some time to herself. In late September, after initially sharing a selfie with an innocuous caption, she updated the post to read, "As much as I am grateful for the voice that social media gives each of us, I am equally grateful to be able to step back and live my life present to the moment I have been given. Kindness and encouragement only for a bit! Just remember- negative comments can hurt anybody’s feelings. Obvi."

