Selena Gomez went on a fashion parade in New York City in October, wearing five different outfits in a single day from the likes of Sies Marjan, Ganni, Miu Miu, and Alexander McQueen. She was on a press tour to promote her latest singles, “Lose You to Love Me” and “Look At Her Now,” both of which address her famous breakup with Justin Bieber.

Gomez is now on another press tour in London, with more new tunes on the way—this morning, she took to Instagram to reveal that her new album, RARE , is out on January 10th. She shared a video album trailer, calling the record the “most honest music I’ve ever made,” and telling fans that she “can’t wait for you to hear my heart.” Her post also included the track list, which, in addition to the recent singles, includes songs featuring artists like 6lack and Kid Cudi .

She's also showing London some fashion love. On Wednesday, the pop star wore four different looks (all accessorized with new blunt-cut 1960s bangs and styled by the venerable Kate Young) while promoting the upcoming record. She started the day at Capital Breakfast Radio Studios in fast fashion, wearing a cozy-looking zebra print coat from Mango paired with crisp pleated denim from Louis Vuitton, a black turtleneck, black patent Louis Vuitton boots and round glasses. Very swinging London.

For her next stop at the KISS FM UK Breakfast Radio Studio, Gomez swapped out the coat for a Louis Vuitton denim jacket, creating a sleek all-LV Canadian tuxedo.

When she left the studio, Gomez had changed into Burberry: a black trench with cheetah-print ruffle detailing and a black-and-white lace slip dress paired with sheer tights and white heels.

For her final fit, Gomez wore a beige trench from Wardrobe.NYC, a black top from Victor Glemaud, and gold sequined wide-leg pants by JW Anderson.

Beyond the fashion, it’s been a revealing press cycle for Gomez. In October she spoke with Ryan Seacrest about the Bieber breakup and how she finally feels comfortable unveiling her true self in music. “I’m always going to be honest with people,” she said. “I’ve never not been. I might not be overly chatty about it all the time, but this is where I’m able to release it. This is where it turns into art."