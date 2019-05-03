Unlike their in-laws Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas , Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas always planned for their wedding to be “an intimate thing” that was “as low-key as possible.” (Spoiler alert: With this week’s Vegas chapel wedding officiated by an Elvis impersonator and live-streamed by Diplo, they succeeded .) And unlike Nick and Priyanka, the newlyweds are apparently planning to keep their honeymoon just as intimate and off-the-grid: Page Six reported Thursday that they had checked into Los Angeles’s exclusive, secluded San Vicente Bungalows, a resort whose celebrity clients, despite its strict no-social-media no-photos policy, have been reported to include Leonardo DiCaprio, Taylor Swift, Lady Gaga, and Bradley Cooper.

Despite the paparazzi who have flanked the six bungalows since Jonas and Turner (or, the Jonases now, we suppose) checked in, little can escape the bounds of San Vicente: Members must cover the cameras on their phones with a small sticker, to remain there till they check out; they’re not allowed to use social media, to take pictures, or to talk about other members. Turner arrived in a white hoodie with a sash reading “JUST MARRIED” across it, but that might be the last image we have of her till she and Jonas emerge again, honeymooned. (Aside from the two portraits Jonas shared on his Instagram of Turner in her Billboard Music Awards look, captioned “Hot Damnnnnnnn.”)

Turner and Jonas aren’t the only ones celebrating their recent nuptials: Chopra and Nick Jonas, both of whom were part of the small wedding party at the ceremony, are also reported to have checked into a bungalow; and the Elvis impersonator who officiated, named Jesse Grice, has since put the wrapper from the Ring Pops they exchanged during the ceremony on Ebay, at a starting bid of $10. (Here’s hoping no one gets ahold of the Sonic the Hedgehog popsicle wrapper that appears in a video Jonas posted to his Instagram stories Friday.) The Elvis impersonator also told Page Six in a separate interview that the couple had booked the chapel a couple weeks out—this was no spur-of-the-moment affair—but he didn’t know whose wedding he’d be overseeing till they arrived. (He described them as “nice cool guys and real down to earth.”)

There have been some whispers that Jonas and Turner are still planning to hold a separate ceremony in France later this year (for legal reasons, according to People, the French ceremony alone wouldn’t have made it official), so perhaps they’re hewing more to the Chopra-Jonas formula than they would like to admit.