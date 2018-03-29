The Crown just found its new Prince Philip. As Netflix's award-winning prestige drama jumps forward into the 1970s, Tobias Menzies will be taking over from Matt Smith. Deadline confirmed the news Wednesday, reporting that he'd signed on for seasons three and four.

If you're at all a fan of costume dramas, then Menzies will be a very familiar face, indeed. He's most famous for playing Edmure Tully in Game of Thrones and Frank Randall/Black Jack Randall in Starz's time-traveling bodice-ripper Outlander . Currently, he stars as James Fitzjames in AMC's historical horror The Terror . In the less-fantastical realm, he'll be playing the duke of Cornwall in BBC's upcoming King Lear , and he's even starred as another real-life aristocrat: Brutus in HBO's Rome .

Despite his royal-impersonating pedigree (and close-enough resemblance to Matt Smith), Menzies was not, in fact, Netflix's first choice for Prince Philip. According to Deadline , he's replacing Paul Bettany—who will next be seen in Marvel's Avengers: Infinity War —who had been in "early talks" for the role, only to have dropped out for unknown reasons.

The Game of Thrones alum is the latest in a string of high-profile casting choices for the historical drama, which has already found its new Queen Elizabeth II and Princess Margaret. Last fall , Netflix announced that Olivia Colman would be taking over the role of the queen from Claire Foy, while in January, news came out that the (perfectly cast) Helena Bonham Carter was "all but confirmed" to be replacing Vanessa Kirby as Elizabeth's angsty younger sister.