There are obvious perks associated with being married to five-time Super Bowl champ Tom Brady . But, as it turns out, calling the most-decorated quarterback in history your husband and dad isn't all #goals for Gisele Bündchen and their kids.

Aside from the fact that she can never, ever allow strawberries in the house , Brady recently revealed that the "energy and emotion" he puts into football often takes away from his time with his family.

“My kids are 10, 8, and 5. They’re not getting younger, so I need to take time so I can be available to them, too,” Brady said at a press conference on Monday about his decision not to participate in the Patriots's voluntary offseason program, according to ESPN . “I’ve really spent the last two or three months doing those things, and I think I’m really trying to fill my tank up so that when I do go back, I can go back and I think I’ll actually be, in my mind, a better player, a better teammate, because I’ll be really rejuvenated.”

He went on to acknowledge that this time away from the game is important to him and his family. “Part of this offseason for me is certainly about still preparing for what’s ahead in my next journey, my next mountain to climb with this group of teammates,” he said. “But it’s also [acknowledging] that a lot of people are getting the short end of the stick in my life—certainly my wife and my kids.”

Brady and Bündchen have been married for eight years and are worth an estimated $540 million. They have two children together, 8-year-old Benjamin and 5-year-old Vivienne. Brady also has a 10-year-old son with actress Bridget Moynahan.

It's anyone's best guess what arguably America's most attractive couple and their kids will do during their time off, but it undoubtedly will involve eating comfort foods like quinoa and and wilted greens and staying far, far away from coffee and beer. Or, you know, some totally normal father-son kissing .

