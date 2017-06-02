Every week, W 's new Instagram account @whoswho provides a guide to the top profiles to follow, and explains why.

This week, the summer fashion shows kept coming with Gucci hosting a resort Renaissance extravaganza at the Pitti Palace in Florence, Italy, and Chanel flying its darlings like Lily Rose Depp out to Tokyo for its annual Métiers D'Art show. While there was much talk about Gucci designer Alessandro Michele's rebellious, pearl-heavy collection, complete with Italian musicians, Elton John, and a controversial Dapper Dan reference, our eyes were on the young models Alton Mason and Nicole Atieno, who revealed on Instagram that they've got sparks on and off the runway. Also, two new faces front row were Dakota Johnson's stunning younger sisters, Stella Banderas-Griffith (daughter of Antiono Banderas and Melanie Griffith) and Dakota Johnson. We couldn't help but wonder: Are they they new Hadids? As for Chanel, there were plenty of Japanese It girls and models to discover with huge social media followings.

Back in New York, some models like Alanna Arrington were attending their proms and graduations, while the rest of us geared up for the Governors Ball Music Festival, this year featuring new, young talent like Dua Lipa.

Who: Alton Mason and Nicole Atieno

Where: Every runway.

Why: Not only are these two young models being tapped by every major designer, (most recently for Gucci Resort 2018 ), but they're also dating. They might be our next favorite fashion couple.

Who: Emma

Where: Tokyo, Japan

Why: This mysterious model and It girl sat front row at Chanel's Metiers D'Art Show in Tokyo this week. And Karl knows.

Who: Alanna Arrington

Where: New York City

Why: Follow to see how a Victoria's Secret model does prom. (Hint: Really well.)

Who: Dua Lipa

Where: Governors Ball

Why: She's collaborated with everyone from Kendrick Lamar to Miguel and just dropped her debut album on Friday.

Who: Grace Johnson and Stella Banderas-Griffith

Where: Hollywood, California

Why: The younger sisters of actress Dakota Johnson accompanied her front row for Gucci's resort show in Florence. They're not signed yet, but these scions are poised to be fashion's next big thing.

