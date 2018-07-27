Zayn Malik has dyed his hair almost every color of the rainbow.

Most recently, the former One Directioner debuted a new hot pink hair color with dark roots on Instagram changing up his color from the bleach blonde he's had of late.

Malik's summer has been filled with experimental hairstyles, and in the last three months he's gone from lime green to lavender to silver , and played with different cuts along the way. Over the years , the natural brunette has sampled other shades, including blue, purple, and of course, his natural brown. This is actually the second time we've seen him thinking pink — he showed up to the 2016 VMAs with bubblegum-hued spikes, making a serious case for the pretty pastel dye job.

In addition to going pink, Malik also appears to have hopped on the ever-controversial tiny sunglasses trend . He paired his new 'do with a set of '90s-inspired specs, clearly taking style advice from on-again-off-again girlfriend Gigi Hadid . His graphic tee was nearly as statement making as his hair, reading: "Kinda hungry, Kinda horny, Kinda Tired. Kinda wanna get a tattoo."

While Malik's constant color changes are undoubtedly statement-making, they aren't exactly great for his hair health — a lesson he learned the hard way last year. "I just shaved my head because I’d bleached it too many times and it was a bit destroyed," the singer said in a 2017 interview with DJ Scott Mills, according to Metro UK . "The bleach affects your hair doesn’t it so you’ve got to shave it off."

Maybe the next style we'll see on his 'gram will be a shaved one? Stay tuned.

