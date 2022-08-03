Maisie Williams has embraced the punk aesthetic ever since portraying the little-known 1970s “It” girl who pioneered it in the FX series Pistol. Now, the subculture’s influence has extended beyond her wardrobe. In a casual Instagram posted from the Hilton’s Seychelles Island resort, the 25-year-old actor revealed that she has shaved her head. And in case you’ve never done the same, Williams is here to assure you that buzzcuts make hygiene a whole lot easier. “Washing head w facewash>,” she captioned a carousel of herself wearing a knit bikini on the beach. “#3in1girlie.” The movie immediately caught the attention of Iris Law, another British actor who’s said goodbye to her long locks. “U the blueprint,” Williams replied to her comment with the two women kissing emoji.

Williams has been playing around with her hair ever since her time as Arya Stark in Game of Thrones came to an end. She first dyed it cotton-candy pink, then got even bolder by bleaching her eyebrows. While most stars try out the latter look only temporarily, she stuck with it for a year before letting them go natural to match her recent pixie cut and new buzz.

It’s possible that—like Kristen Stewart and Cara Delevingne before her—Williams grabbed the clippers for a role. If so, the project has yet to be announced. The actor is next set to portray two characters who had long hair in real life: Catherine Dior (in the upcoming epic Dior series The New Look) and a former beauty queen who kidnapped a Mormon missionary (in the film Sinner V. Saints).