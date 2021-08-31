Hunter Schafer Gets Her First Movie Role in a Horror Flick with Gemma Chan

These days, horror movies and series are constantly telling some of the most groundbreaking stories on the various screens, with casting as diverse as the scares lurking behind the door. It’s truly a golden age for the genre — and now, Hunter Schafer and Gemma Chan are set to star in a new horror flick that already sounds like a must-see. From under your Raf Simons safety blanket, of course.

As Variety reports, Schafer and Chan have just been cast in Cuckoo, which will be produced by Neon (Parasite, Spencer). John Malkovich will also costar, which should prove to be fascinating onscreen chemistry between the three actors. Sofia Boutella (Modern Love), Zita Harnot (The Hook Up Plan), and Jan Bluthardt have also been cast in the film, though details are scarce.

Schafer, of course, is the breakout star of HBO’s Euphoria. It’s her first film casting since starring in the show, though it certainly won’t be her last. Chan will soon appear in Marvel’s Eternals, and dazzled us all as the impeccable Astrid Leong in Crazy Rich Asians. Boutella, a former backup dancer for Madonna, is something of a stylish genre film old hand with previous roles in Climax and Atomic Blonde. Harnot and Bluthardt may be newer names, but director Tilman Singer seems keen on elevating up-and-coming actors who are representative of the Gen Z set. The film’s plot, which was also written by Singer, is being kept quiet for now, but Cuckoo is already looking like the coolest kid on the horror movie block.