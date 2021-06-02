Kate Middleton would very much like it if Prince William and Prince Harry got over themselves. In addition to undertaking royal visits around the world, moonlighting as a bartender, and trying to raise three royal kids, she’s now reportedly become the go-between among the two feuding princes. Can Middleton live?

“...If anyone can bring peace to the royals, Kate can,” said Middleton’s uncle Gary Goldsmith. In an interview with Closer UK, he said that Middleton is “a brilliant arbiter and peacemaker,” which, unfortunately, seems to be a job requirement when seeking employment with the Firm. Given all the royal drama, a diplomatic personality can only be an asset — especially when the brotherly wounds go back to childhood trauma. “Every bone in her body is about making friends and doing the best she can,” said Goldsmith, adding that “She’s trying to mediate.”

He even said that Middleton put on her conciliatory fascinator at Prince Philip’s funeral. “You could see at the funeral that Kate was there trying to make peace, bringing the brothers together,” Goldsmith said, even through another death in their family.

Ultimately, William and Harry’s reportedly fractured relationship is no one’s business but their own. But as William’s wife, “she is trying to look after her husband and do what she can to make things right,” said Goldsmith. It just goes to show that even a queen-to-be can’t escape compulsory cishet gender chores: doing emotional labor for the big oafish men in their lives.