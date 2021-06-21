Keeping Up With the Kardashians may have technically ended earlier this month, with the season 20 finale, but rest assured: The Kardashian-Jenners aren’t going anywhere. On Sunday night, the family reunited for the second time to reminisce on the E! series that reigned atop reality TV for 14 years. You’d think they’d want to save some material for their upcoming multi-year Disney deal, but in their latest conversation with Andy Cohen, none held back. Here, the biggest reveals, dating all the way back to that sex tape.

On plastic surgery:

Of all the criticism Khloé has weathered, jabs about cosmetic surgery have hurt the most. “Everyone says, ‘Oh, my gosh, she’s had her third face transplant,’ but I've had one nose job,” she said, citing celebrity favorite Dr. Raj Kanodia. “Everyone gets so upset, like, why don’t I talk about it,” she continued then claimed that Cohen is actually the first interviewer who’s ever specifically asked about her nose. She also admitted to doing injections, “but not really Botox—I respond horribly to Botox.” (Her mom, on the other hand, has been known to give out Botox gift cards for Christmas.)

On being “desperate” for fame:

While Kim said she stopped short of ever calling the paparazzi on herself, she did do her very best to get photographed in the early days. “I would stop off at Robertson’s, I would stop off at the Ivy to pick up something to go—even if it was some bread to go,” she said. “I think I can talk about it because it's so funny. I think people need to be more honest about those moments in life when you're just super desperate and want that.” Kendall and Kylie, on the other hand, said they “can't even remember a time before [they] were famous.”

On Scott Disick dating younger women:

The 38-year-old has dated not one, but two models nearly two decades his junior since splitting up with Kourtney in 2015. (His ex Sofia Richie is 22, while his current partner, Amelia Gray Hamlin, turned 20 just last week.) When addressing the pattern, Disick opted for self-flattery: “Everybody gets this wrong that I look for young girls,” he insisted. “I don’t go out looking for young girls. They happen to be attracted to me because I look young.”

On Younes Bendjima:

Disick is alone in hating all those who’ve dated Kourtney after him, but there’s one on which they can all agree. “No one was happy with the last one,” Khloé said, presumably referring to Younes Bendjima. The model, who is 14 years Kourtney’s junior, reportedly cheated on her before they split in 2018.

On Jordyn Woods:

The cheating scandal involving Kylie’s ex-BFF Jordyn Woods and Khloé’s longtime beau Tristan Thompson may feel like eons ago, but one KarJenner in particular hasn’t moved on just yet. Kylie seems to feel exactly the same as when she had a talk with Woods in early 2019. “When we were friends, we never thought that we wouldn't be friends,” she said. “It was kind of an overnight thing, and, you know, when she did something to my family, it felt like she did something to me

Khloé, on the other hand, “doesn’t have any grudge against Jordan”: “I think people make mistakes, people live and they learn.” Which is why she’s told Kylie she “would genuinely not care whatsoever” if the ex-BFFs were to reunite. “My sisters matter way more to me than any grudge or issue that I would have with another individual. And if I can allow Tristan back into my life, I need to allow the same forgiveness and acceptance of other people.”

On Tristan Thompson:

And forgive Khloé has indeed: She plans to have more children with the Boston Celtics player, who is the father of her three-year-old True. That’s made for some struggles with surrogacy, which she described as a “very tedious, hard process”: “I did have one and it fell through,” she said. “I’m still on this journey. I thought it would be a much easier process, but it’s challenging for me.”

On Kendall’s modeling career:

Kendall has long—and at times controversially—been adamant that her success as a model stems solely from her hard work. “I did everything that I was supposed to do and had to do to get to the position that I’m at now as a model,” she said. “I went to every single casting and ran all over not only New York City but all over Europe trying to get a job and make my way.” At the same time, she went out of her way to distance herself from her family: “I took my last name off of my name on all my modeling cards so that I was taken completely seriously,” she recalled. According to Kris, she also actively discouraged her family from attending the shows she walked at fashion week.

On that sex tape:

Kim is realistic about the fact that it played a key role in the family’s success. “Luckily,” she said, “I think that so many years have gone on and so many things have happened that it really erases that.” On a personal level, though, the consequences weren’t for the best: “That is something that I have to live with for the rest of my life,” she said. “That is something that is being held over my head. I try to not live with any regrets, but it's probably the one thing I wish didn't exist.”