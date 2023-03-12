From Beverly Hills to the Hollywood Hills, Los Angeles was alight with dinner parties, cocktail hours, events, and general merriment ahead of the 95th Academy Awards on Sunday March 12. (W magazine and Saint Laurent kicked things off with a star-studded dinner on March 9—which saw Zoë Kravitz, our cover star Jennifer Coolidge, Olivia Wilde, all in attendance.) Those who descended upon Tinseltown for the weekend had plenty to celebrate. On Saturday night, Giorgio Armani opened its Rodeo Drive boutique doors to toast Michelle Yeoh, who has been positively cleaning up this awards season and is a major contender in the Best Actress category (her film, Everything Everywhere All at Once, could take home the Best Picture trophy as well). The top agencies, CAA and WME, each hosted their own events—the former also doubled as a birthday celebration for Wilde, who blew out the candles on a pink, floral cake in the middle of the party. See more photos from the best pre-Oscars parties of awards season, here.