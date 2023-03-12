From Beverly Hills to the Hollywood Hills, Los Angeles was alight with dinner parties, cocktail hours, events, and general merriment ahead of the 95th Academy Awards on Sunday March 12. (W magazine and Saint Laurent kicked things off with a star-studded dinner on March 9—which saw Zoë Kravitz, our cover star Jennifer Coolidge, Olivia Wilde, all in attendance.) Those who descended upon Tinseltown for the weekend had plenty to celebrate. On Saturday night, Giorgio Armani opened its Rodeo Drive boutique doors to toast Michelle Yeoh, who has been positively cleaning up this awards season and is a major contender in the Best Actress category (her film, Everything Everywhere All at Once, could take home the Best Picture trophy as well). The top agencies, CAA and WME, each hosted their own events—the former also doubled as a birthday celebration for Wilde, who blew out the candles on a pink, floral cake in the middle of the party. See more photos from the best pre-Oscars parties of awards season, here.

Courtesy of Armani Michelle Yeoh and Brendan Fraser attend Giorgio Armani’s cocktail party honoring the Everything Everywhere All at Once actress on March 11.

Courtesy of Armani Tessa Thompson at Giorgio Armani’s cocktail party honoring Michelle Yeoh on March 11.

Courtesy of Armani Michelle Yeoh and Jamie Lee Curtis at the Armani party.

Courtesy of Armani Ke Huy Quan at Giorgio Armani’s cocktail party honoring Michelle Yeoh on March 11.

Courtesy of Armani Samuel L. Jackson at Giorgio Armani’s cocktail party honoring Michelle Yeoh on March 11.

Courtesy of Armani Stephanie Hsu at Giorgio Armani’s cocktail party honoring Michelle Yeoh on March 11.

Courtesy of Armani Thuso Mbedu at Giorgio Armani’s cocktail party honoring Michelle Yeoh on March 11.

Courtesy of Armani Roberta Armani and Michelle Yeoh at Giorgio Armani’s cocktail party honoring the actress on March 11.

Photo by Natasha Campos/Getty Images for CAA Zoë Kravitz at the CAA Pre-Oscar Party at Sunset Tower Hotel on March 10.

Photo by Randy Shropshire/Getty Images for CAA Florence Pugh and Paul Mescal at the CAA Pre-Oscar Party on March 10.

Photo by Randy Shropshire/Getty Images for CAA Cate Blanchett and Hylda Queally attend th CAA Pre-Oscar Party at Sunset Tower Hotel on March 10.

Photo by Randy Shropshire/Getty Images for CAA Pedro Pascal and Ana de Armas attend the CAA Pre-Oscar Party at Sunset Tower Hotel on March 10.

Photo by Randy Shropshire/Getty Images for CAA Andrew Garfield and Halle Bailey at the CAA Pre-Oscar Party on March 10.

Photo by Natasha Campos/Getty Images for CAA Donald Glover attends the CAA Pre-Oscar Party at Sunset Tower Hotel on March 10.

Photo by Randy Shropshire/Getty Images for CAA Demi Moore at the CAA Pre-Oscar Party on March 10.

Photo by Natasha Campos/Getty Images for CAA Danielle Haim, Alex Mebed, Este Haim, and Alana Haim at the CAA Pre-Oscar Party on March 10.

Photo by Natasha Campos/Getty Images for CAA Florence Pugh at the CAA Pre-Oscar party.

Photo by Natasha Campos/Getty Images for CAA Olivia Wilde at CAA Pre-Oscar Party on March 10.

Photo by Randy Shropshire/Getty Images for CAA Rita Ora and Taika Waititi at the CAA Pre-Oscar Party on March 10.

Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for ESSENCE Halle Bailey and Yara Shahidi at the 2023 ESSENCE Hollywood House at Goya Studios on March 10.

Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for ESSENCE Kendrick Sampson attends 2023 ESSENCE Hollywood House on March 10, 2023.

Courtesy of BFA Robert Pattinson at the WME 2023 Oscars Party on March 10.

Courtesy of BFA Elton John at the WME 2023 Oscars Party on March 10.

Courtesy of BFA Simona Tabasco and Austin Butler at the WME 2023 Oscars Party on March 10.

Courtesy of BFA Jonathan Majors at the WME 2023 Oscars Party on March 10.