Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco Make Their Award Show Couples Debut at the Emmys

Selena Gomez and her new beau, music producer Benny Blanco, are making their way through the classic celebrating dating milestones. After sparking relationship rumors last month, Gomez has since shared a photo with Blanco on Instagram, sat courtside with him at a basketball game, and now, they’re reaching the apex of their couple publicity tour: an award show debut. Blanco joined Gomez at the 75th annual Emmy Awards in Santa Monica on Monday night, proving this relationship is getting serious, quickly.

Gomez was in attendance at the awards with the rest of the cast of the hit Hulu show, Only Murders in the Building. While Gomez was snubbed when it came to her own personal nomination for her role as Mabel, the show was nominated for Outstanding Comedy Series. Ahead of the ceremony, the actress hit the red carpet in a nude illusion Oscar de la Renta gown, covered in a burgundy, sequin-covered leaf motif. Gomez played into the vampy look with a dark red lip and completed the ensemble with a gorgeous Tiffany & Co. Schlumberger necklace.

Blanco, meanwhile, went for a more casual look, possibly to keep the attention on his girlfriend. For his part, he wore a long, dark blue trench coat with satin pants and a button down underneath. While Blanco didn’t actually get on the red carpet to take photos alongside Gomez, he stayed by her side throughout the evening, sitting alongside Gomez’s Only Murders costars Martin Short and Steve Martin during the ceremony.

The big moment shouldn’t be too surprising for those who have been following Gomez and Blanco’s relationship. While they just recently went public, the pair has reportedly been seeing each other for over six months and Gomez has called her new boyfriend, “the best thing that’s ever happened to me,” saying he “has treated me better than any human being on this planet.”

It’s possibly the next step in their relationship will be taking their love to the studio. Gomez and Blanco actually originally met in a working environment, when Blanco produced songs on Gomez’s 2015 album, Revival. He also had a hand in her most recent track, “Single Soon,” and it’s possible that’s when this current romance began to blossom. Gomez has said recently that she feels she has “one more album” in her. “I am going to want to chill, because I’m tired,” she told Smartless podcast. Maybe, though, a chance to work more with her boyfriend will inspire her to get back in touch with her musical side.