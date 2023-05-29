8 Shows to Watch Now That Succession Is Over

Sadly for us all, Succession has come to an end. It’s a painful reality, but we’ll never see a new episode of the Max hit that has revived appointment viewing. I know exactly how you’re feeling right now, but take a deep breath and let out a long exhale. Everything is going to be okay. Television will be good again! In fact, there are plenty of high-quality series to watch; you may have just been too absorbed in Waystar Royco’s high-stakes business dealings to notice. But we’re here to help.

For the past five years, Succession’s characters have captured viewers (and Internet discourse) by showcasing the ever-shifting loyalties and power dynamics within the Roy family. In some ways, Succession revived HBO’s prestige tradition of turning lesser-known actors into massive stars who will always be fondly remembered for their roles, similar to the casts from The Sopranos and Sex and the City. Succession has rightfully earned its place in the pantheon of iconic HBO productions, earning boatloads of critical acclaim and awards since its premiere in 2018, a well-deserved way to remember the show’s impact on our lives over an entire global pandemic. While you mourn the loss of your favorite Sunday evening show, here are a few suggestions for what can fill the void.

Industry

I never really understood the business dealings on Succession, but they always seemed somewhat beside the point. Industry is of a similar vein, taking place within the world of investment banking in London. But before your eyes start to glaze over, Industry is a chaotic romp of drug-fueled existential seeking and endless horniness (the show has a lot to say about sex and power). We follow a group of Gen Z recent graduates (Myha’la Herrold, Marisa Abela, and Harry Lawtey) as they enter the brutality of the corporate world and rail against the toxic status quo of the banking industry. Industry scratches a similar itch to Succession’s high-powered decisions that make-or-break your career, or worse. Industry is set to return for a third season with Kit Harrington and Sarah Goldberg joining the cast.

The Diplomat

It’s been years since we’ve had a solid, American political drama. Frank Underwood’s blasé cruelty on House of Cards may have paved the way for making Succession palatable, but The Diplomat is significantly more optimistic, with a powerhouse performance by one of television’s greatest actresses, Keri Russell. She plays an American ambassador in London being groomed for the vice presidency while putting out a dozen simultaneous global political fires. Like Succession, the show has an entertaining—and here, more diverse—ensemble cast. Together, they tackle crisis after crisis, with stakes that feel high enough to keep you on the edge of your seat. Netflix has already renewed The Diplomat for a second season.

Six Feet Under

If your favorite episode of Succession is “Connor’s Wedding” and the family’s dynamics are what kept you watching over the years, give Six Feet Under a try. The veteran HBO series aired for five seasons between 2001 and 2005 and follows the Fisher family, who run a funeral home. Six Feet Under is a touching meditation on grief and death for three siblings played by Peter Krause, Michael C. Hall, and Yellowjackets’s Lauren Ambrose as well as their mother (Frances Conroy).

Ramy

If Hiam Abbass’s performance as Logan’s wife Marcia on Succession left you wanting more, try Golden Globe-winning dramedy Ramy. Here, she plays the titular character’s immigrant mother Maysa in a somewhat unhappy marriage, and gets plenty to chew on in bottle episodes devoted to her story. Like on Succession, she utilizes her trilingual abilities effortlessly, and falls into the role of overbearing mother as easily as she played the steely, intriguing character of Marcia. The show itself is path-breaking for Egyptian-American and Muslim representation on television, and includes some surprising guest stars like Mia Khalifa and Bella Hadid.

Loot

Helicopters, mansions, and poking fun at out-of-touch billionaires find a place on both Succession and Loot. In this half-hour workplace comedy, Maya Rudolph stars as Molly Novak, who finds herself with an $87 billion settlement after her divorce. She decides to put herself to work by getting involved in a charitable foundation she forgot she has been funding. The ensemble also includes Michaela Jaé Rodriguez (Pose) and Joel Kim Booster (Fire Island) as her coworkers, who are suspicious of her wealthy motivations. Unlike the Roys, Novak eventually comes around to the ways in which her newfound wealth can make an impact on those not as fortunate.

Enlightened

Once upon a time, the creator of The White Lotus, Mike White, teamed up with Laura Dern to co-create a dramedy together. Enlightened ran for two poignant seasons on HBO from 2011 to 2013, with Dern starring as Amy Jellicoe, who gets demoted from management to a low-level, basement office job after a public breakdown that sends her to a rehabilitation program in Hawaii. She returns ready to make a change in the world, even if her ideas are disregarded by corporate executives. Cousin Greg would have fired her on Zoom, too.

Maid

If you’re feeling burnt out from television’s over-representation of the super rich, you might opt for a more class-conscious option. Maid is based on the real story of a working-class single mother (played here by Margaret Qualley) who escapes an abusive relationship with her child in tow. She then must take on a series of less-than-desirable jobs to keep herself and the toddler afloat. The miniseries doesn’t shy away from depicting how quickly her bank hits overdraft when faced with the expenses of everyday life, showcasing each purchase as an on-screen running tally. The Emmy-nominated season is heart-wrenching to watch with excellent performances, a reminder of the kinds of stories left to tell about the working class.

Yellowstone

As Bowen Yang said on SNL, “Yellowstone is like Succession, but outside!” But seriously, hear me out. Both shows share parallel themes: instead of Waystar Royco, the Dutton family protect their ownership of a Montana ranch, and each sibling is vying for their father’s attention and praise. There is certainly more melodrama on Yellowstone, in addition to full shoot-out scenes in classic Western style, but the core ideas around family loyalty remain—and at times, it’s just as entertaining.