Celebrity kids are the new celebrities, and Val Kilmer’s son and daughter, Jack and Mercedes, respectively, are making a mark on Hollywood in their own right. They showed off their dad’s signature picturesque pout at the Los Angeles red carpet premiere of Val, the documentary about his acting career as he suffers from throat cancer, out now on Amazon Prime.

Since Val did not attend the premiere, his adult kids stepped in to represent the family on his behalf. Mercedes wore an off-the-shoulder dress by Vivienne Westwood, featuring the designer’s exquisite corsetry and puffy skirt. Her sharp cat flick eyeliner rhymed perfectly with the stripes on her dress, and she wore a simple updo with relaxed bangs. For his part, Jack wore a sharp gray suit jacket and trousers, with a ruffle neckline button-down from Celine Homme. His date Talulah Brown wore a darling white cottagecore dress printed with floral bouquets and a tomato red lip.

Both Jack and Mercedes have followed in Val’s footsteps by pursuing acting. Jack has 15 film credits on his resumé, including Woodshock, which was written and directed by Laura and Kate Mulleavy of Rodarte, Summer ‘03, Lords of Chaos, and The Stanford Prison Experiment. Mercedes starred in Paydirt alongside her dad,\ and is a blues singer.

Val was diagnosed with throat cancer in 2014. According to the American Cancer Society, although laryngeal and hypopharyngeal cancers have decent 5-year remission prospects, surgical interventions can be invasive. Kilmer went through chemotherapy, and has a tracheostomy tube to help him breathe and eat. The tube obscures his voice, and his dialogue is subtitled in the documentary. Val will be released on Amazon Prime on August 6, watch the trailer below and see more photos of the Kilmers’ outfits.

Photo: Rich Fury/Getty Images.

Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Images.