Amal Clooney Looks Like a ’90s Supermodel in a Plunging Slip Dress

She’s a barrister by day, but last night Amal Clooney looked like she just walked off a Milan Fashion Week runway in the ’90s. For a night out with her husband George Clooney and friends in northern Italy, Amal was channeling peak glamour.

Amal, entering (by boat, of course) the lavish Lake Como hotel Villa Passalacqua, donned a plunging white slip dress that was straight out of the early Kate Moss playbook. Her dress featured a v-neck front and thin spaghetti straps that sat atop her shoulders. The human rights lawyer amped up her bombshell dress with statement hoop earrings and chunky gold bangles. Per usual, glam was dewy and sun-kissed as Amal rocked her go-to bombshell waves. She was joined by her husband and their close friends during the evening.

The Clooneys have been traipsing through Italy over the past few weeks for their annual summer getaway. Amal, of course, has been dabbling in classic vacation style, wearing everything from sequined crochet dresses to holy grail vintage. Earlier this month, she pulled out a rare John Galliano-era Dior dress for a date night with George. That dress, another free-flowing slip, was from the French brand’s spring 2004 runway show.

E&P

E&P

It’s become a tradition for Amal to accompany George on the red carpet—she did so in style last winter for The Boys in the Boat—so, surely, this satin slip can be viewed as a precursor to what she’ll bring to Venice in the coming days. George’s latest film Wolfs is scheduled to premiere there later in the festival.

The couple have created some glamorous (and memorable) moments at the annual festival over the years which they first attended together in 2016. In 2023, Amal continued her embrace of goddess dressing, arriving via water taxi in a vintage blush pink dress, also dated to Galliano’s tenure at Dior. Earlier on during the festival, with George by her side, Amal put on a leggy display in a floral mini dress and some very trendy sheer heels.

Franco Origlia/GC Images/Getty Images

Wolfs will see George reunite with his friend and Ocean’s Eleven co-star, Brad Pitt. And, though much attention will be paid to the boys getting back together, Amal is sure to command the Venice red carpet if she does, in fact, make an appearance this year.