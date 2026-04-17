There’s no better time for head-to-toe glamour than your birthday. Just ask Anya Taylor-Joy, who celebrated her 30th in fantastical fashion. The star chose a sleeveless archival Rodarte dress for the occasion, featuring a sheer nude base embellished with gleaming silver sequins, intricate beadwork, and trails of white leaves for a sprinkle of magical fairy enchantment.

The pièce de résistance of her look came from a white orchid boa, a custom design from stylist Genesis Webb and Ryder McLaughlin. With its budding pink centers and green stems, the boa enhanced her ensemble’s fantasy aesthetics as if crafted deep within an enchanted forest. Webb finished Taylor-Joy’s blossoming birthday outfit with a sparkling diamond pendant necklace and earrings from Tiffany & Co., which added a hint of formality without distracting from the flowers’ artisanal statement.

Taylor-Joy’s look was complete with a pair of open-toed sandals, also an archive Rodarte style. Its curved heels and ankle straps appeared similar to tango shoes, with a dramatic touch provided by swirling metallic silver panels and glistening crystals. The sparkly set’s detailing finished Taylor-Joy’s attire with a burst of showgirl glamour, perfect for dancing the night away—and, as shared in her birthday post, enjoying a cigarette by the pool.

During her 30th festivities, Taylor-Joy leaned into the darker side of Aries season. The actress toasted her new decade with a rams’ head-shaped cake, which she cut with a gleaming silver dagger. With guests outfitted in gauzy dresses, dark suiting, and flower crowns, the occasion only enhanced the magical, moody nature of Taylor-Joy’s translucent dress—which also made her the latest to take the “naked” dress out for a spin.

Taylor-Joy’s Rodarte moment also provided a brought a moment of levity for the star. Recently, she’s had a whirlwind spring from her press tour for The Super Mario Galaxy Movie, which included standout regal looks by Dior, Jacquemus, and Givenchy. Her latest campaigns for both Dior Beauty and Tiffany & Co. also ensured an especially fashion-forward season. However, the coming weeks are set to take a darker turn with her upcoming releases Dune: Part Three and Lucky—and there’s sure to be plenty of on-theme fashion to follow.