The BAFTA Awards and London Fashion Week brought stars galore to the British capital these past few days—from Naomi Campbell at Burberry to Kaia Gerber’s metallic Celine mini dress. Anya Taylor-Joy, who just happened to step out to the same British Vogue x Tiffany & Co. soiree as Gerber, took a unique approach to her night out look—combining a very party-ready crop top with a demure, Swan-like skirt.

Although Taylor-Joy’s Fendi look arrived in a muted, mainly cream palette, it did not go without plenty of wow factor. Most of said wow factor arrived from the actress’ plunging crop top (if you could call it that) which was basically a strip of metallic fabric draped across her bust. The piece also featured a satin halter strap but, truly, we are quite perplexed as to how this stayed on her body as she danced the night away.

Taylor-Joy has always possessed an affinity for coupling her risk taking styles with more traditional elements, so it makes sense that she went with something a bit more formal down below. Her white satin skirt featured a high-waisted silhouette and a small center slit at the back. The actress continued the demure feel of her skirt elsewhere, with a pair of simple white stilettos and pin straight hair style.

Dave Benett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Taylor-Joy was joined by her musician husband Malcolm McRae during the event. The couple, who officially tied the knot in October, looked the perfect pair with their complimenting night out styles—McRae’s more traditional menswear suiting meshed well with Taylor-Joy’s statement look.

Of course, this wouldn’t be a proper night out without the jewels to match. Taylor-Joy delivered in the form of a blinding diamond necklace, bracelet, and layers of rings.

Neil Mockford / Ricky Vigil M/GC Images/Getty Images

After a brief hiatus, Taylor-Joy has been ramping up her public appearances of late. Just a few days ago, she dazzled during the world premiere of Dune: Part Two in a Marc Bohan-inspired gown from Dior that she later turned into the ideal plunging party dress. While her recent Fendi ensemble turned out to be slightly riskier than her Dior moment, the actress always knows how to deliver a top notch look—whether she’s on the red carpet or doing her thing on the dance floor.