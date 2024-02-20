Kaia Gerber Slipped Into The Party Dress Of All Party Dresses

Some of Hollywood’s brightest stars were out and about in London for the BAFTA Awards this weekend, but a certain Kaia Gerber might have just (literally) outshined them all. On Sunday evening, the super model stepped out to a glitzy British Vogue and Tiffany & Co. fête with the party dress of all party dresses.

Gerber slipped into an embroidered, metallic mini dress from Celine designer Hedi Slimane. Despite the shortened silhouette of her night out look, it was packed with a range of party-ready details—mainly, layers upon layers of gold fringe that lined the piece and a pouf bandeau feature that added lots of interest to the top half of Gerber’s outfit.

We’ve seen plenty of supermodels test out their individual versions of the famed party dress—from Bella Hadid’s Studio 54 confections and sheer numbers to Kendall Jenner and her various transparent frocks. But Gerber seemed to present something novel here, or at least different from the usual slate of gauzy, barely-there pieces we’re used to seeing. Instead of dressing for a party, why not dress like the actual party itself? Or in this case, a wearable Celine disco ball.

Dave Benett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The remainder of the dress possessed just as much interest as the front with a plunging, backless silhouette. Gerber topped off her look with a matching oversized clutch and a pair of strappy calfskin heels, both courtesy of Celine. Glam was kept minimal and dewy with a nude lip and metallic eyeshadow as the model rounded everything out with tousled, messy waves.

Neil Mockford / Ricky Vigil M/GC Images/Getty Images

Coincidence or not, Gerber’s look bore a similar resemblance to the metal mesh gown her mother Cindy Crawford wore for the 1994 MTV Video Music Awards. Yes, the mother-daughter duo both opted for glitzy, gold color ways in both instances. But they also similarly possessed a certain understated supermodel flair—from their loose brunette curls to a curve-hugging silhouette—that is perhaps only found in the Crawford-Gerber gene pool.