Anya Taylor-Joy is currently busy promoting her newest film, the time-bending horror flick, Last Night in Soho, so of course, she’s taking the opportunity to turn a look at every single press junction. In the past few days alone, Taylor-Joy has brought us on a style journey, wearing four bold, jaw-dropping looks, culminating in a disco-worthy dress by Dior at the movie’s premiere on Monday night, a fitting choice considering the recent appointment of Taylor-Joy as the French fashion house’s global ambassador.

Before she stunned in gold, however, Taylor-Joy had some press to do. The 25-year-old started off the day in a lilac, bow-covered skirt, and bralette set from Rokh SS22 that went down the runway just last month in Paris. Taylor-Joy and her stylist, Paul Burgo, styled the look much like it was shown during the show, with purple opera gloves in a darker shade, playing into the tone-on-tone dressing trend.

Peter White/Getty Images

Next up, Taylor-Joy appeared on The Late Late Show with James Corden. For that appearance, she wore a completely floral look by Richard Quinn with a pattern poached from his recent SS22 ready-to-wear show. The garment features a wrapped halter neck bodysuit and opera gloves, and, in classic Quinn fashion, the suit continues on down to the toes, completely covering Taylor-Joy in the green and blue pattern.

Kate Green/BFC/Getty Images

After Corden, Taylor-Joy went to talk to Ellen DeGeneres for an interview to be aired on Tuesday. For that appearance, the actress opted for a strapless, tiered Oscar de la Renta mini dress in a bold orange color. Taylor-Joy kept the styling simple for this one, opting to pair the dress with nude heels and a deep red lip—a makeup look quickly becoming her signature.

Taylor-Joy’s parade of looks ended on Monday night, at the Los Angeles premiere of Last Night in Soho. For the event, the actress opted for a low-cut, golden Dior gown with a pleated skirt. Taylor-Joy’s bleach blonde waves cascaded down her shoulder as she twirled in the gown’s large skirt on the red carpet.

Her choice of Dior for the premiere is unsurprising, considering Taylor-Joy was just named the global ambassador of women's fashion and makeup for the house. In a statement, Dior discussed the actress’ new role, saying, “Anya will partner with the brand, celebrating the iconic heritage of Dior, and showcasing the designs and creations of women’s creative director, Maria Grazia Chiuri and creative and image director of makeup, Peter Philips.” Taylor-Joy has already proven to be a fan of the French house, most recently wearing custom looks to the Emmys, the Venice Film Festival, and the Golden Globes. Of course, now that the relationship is official, it’s safe to say the custom gowns and bold Dior-red lips aren’t going anywhere.

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images