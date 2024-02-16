Bella Hadid rounded out 2023 with a string of street style looks that ranged from ’90s business casual to reworked grandma knits. So, you could consider her recent embrace of western style somewhat surprising—that is, until you remember that she’s coupled up with a literal cowboy, Adan Banuelos. And today, the supermodel took to Instagram to not only prove that she’s been toying around with rodeo style for quite some time now, but also to share some sweet snaps with her new beau.

Bella’s carousel of images were taken during her 27th birthday party back in early October. She seems to have commemorated the milestone with close friends, family—including her mom Yolanda Hadid—and Banuelos inside of a barn. Fittingly, the beauty slipped into her supermodel take on rodeo style, opting for an off-the-shoulder denim top, bell-bottom pants, and a black cowboy hat. Bella also sported heeled boots and sun-kissed glam and styled her hair in loose waves. It’s refreshing to see Bella look so relaxed after her months-long battle with Lymes disease—just a few days ago, the super shared snaps that showed off her horse’s braided and flower-adorned mane.

Even Yolanda had cowboy hat of her own.

Bella has been subtly hinting at her relationship with Banuelos in recent months, but her latest post just so happened to hard launch her new romance. The model and cowboy posed, with their heads turned from the camera, in matching denim and cowboy hats. They also packed on the PDA in an adorable kissing video.

Bella and Banuelos have been linked since as early as October when TMZ paparazzi captured the couple out for an afternoon stroll in Forth Worth, Texas. The pair have been spending lots of time together since, bonding over their shared passion for horse back riding.

In late January, the super skipped out on couture week in Paris to compete in a riding competition under the watchful eye of her cowboy beau. Bella reportedly placed third and Banuelos later took to Instagram to show his support. “Proud of our girl,” the cowboy said, adding “Bella and Metallic Tito taking home 3rd place at their first show out! Can’t wait to see what the future holds for this duo.”