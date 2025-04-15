Bella Hadid Takes the Flare Denim Trend to the Extreme

Bella Hadid has been experimenting with flared jeans, but she’s decided she wants more. More room for her legs, that is. Seen yesterday leaving the set of Ryan Murphy’s new series The Beauty, Hadid embraced the beloved baggy style of denim that dominated jeans shelves in the '90s and early '00s before the total domination of skinny jeans.

The model’s light wash baggies were so oversized that they bunched up beneath her black high heels. Of course, this detail was intentional, and it complemented the fitted silhouette of Hadid’s multi-color shirt. The off-the-shoulder piece (perhaps one of her many Depop finds?) was patterned in a collage of stripes, patterns, and pastel hues. Per usual, Hadid finished her look with a slicked-back hairdo and a chunky Western belt that helped to keep up her big trousers.

Best Image / BACKGRID

Hadid’s denim collection is vast and, as a whole, veers largely towards throwback silhouettes. Bell-bottoms are perhaps Hadid’s most preferred style of jeans as of late. She’s paired the divisive shape with everything from archival Jean Paul Gaultier tops, Penny Lane coats, and even ab-baring tank tops like she did in Paris over the weekend. There’s almost always some sort of statement belt with a large buckle and maybe a studded Boho bag, too.

Even when the model isn’t willing to slip on some denim, she still often opts for large, baggy silhouette. For instance, over the weekend, Hadid showed off her actor off-duty style in sleek leather trousers paired with a brown ruched top and a motorcycle coat. Cowboy boots and a brown belt with a large, western-looking buckle finished the look.

Hadid clearly has her signatures and is ardently sticking to them, no matter the setting.