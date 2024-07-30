23 Iconic Celebrity Airport Looks as Summer Travel Outfit Inspiration

One of the worst aspects of fame has to be, without question, getting papped at the airport. Celebrities likely just want to throw on sweats and sneakers and roll through TSA unnoticed—but what if a photographer pops out of the taxi line? So, while laymen haven’t dressed up in any meaningful way for travel since approximately 1968, celebrities have been turning looks at the airport since the first commercial flight took to the skies. Yes, they might not fly in couture any longer, but stars have mastered the art of dressing comfortably chic for their trips around the world, balancing ease with style.

If you’re looking to elevate your travel wardrobe for those end-of-summer trips, look no further than the paparazzi shots of Elle Fanning, Jennie Kim, and more as they embark on their own getaways. And it’s not just the modern names that can inspire: Marilyn Monroe, Jackie O, and Diana Ross are on the mood board, too. Below, we’ve culled looks from eight decades of celebrity airport style, whether you want to wrap yourself in velour or curate the perfect suited getup for the security line.

Marilyn Monroe, 1952 Bettmann/Bettmann/Getty Images Ah, the good old days, when you dressed up to fly, ordered your steak meal days before boarding, and could chain smoke the entire trip. That era may be long behind us, but there’s no reason why you can’t still get inspired by Marilyn Monroe’s airport look and don a skirt suit the next time you fly.

Audrey Hepburn, 1953 PA Images/PA Images/Getty Images Similarly, Hepburn embraced the New Look on a flight to London in 1953. That extra-cinched waist might not be ideal for a long haul, but it sure looks chic.

Catherine Deneuve, 1967 Patrice PICOT/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images A more comfortable option can be taken from the ’60s, when shift dresses ruled supreme.

Brigitte Bardot, 1968 Central Press/Hulton Archive/Getty Images All-leather might seem extreme in the summer, but you have to admit, Brigitte Bardot looks pretty great in her trench and over-the-knee boots. Good thing planes have air conditioning.

Diana Ross, 1973 GIRIBALDI/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images A more weather-appropriate option comes from Diana Ross in 1973—a simple look of bell-bottom pants and a white button-down, which can be easily spiced up with some statement accessories like a belt and necklace.

Jackie Onassis, 1976 Tom Wargacki/WireImage/Getty Images And if you don’t feel like engaging in color theory the morning of a big trip, opt for a monochrome look like Jackie O, made more interesting with a patterned blouse and some classic ’70s sunglasses.

Whitney Houston, 1986 Fairfax Media Archives/Fairfax Media Archives/Getty Images By the ’80s, the days of dressing up for a flight were truly behind us. But inspiration can still come from more casual ensembles, like Whitney Houston’s oversize varsity jacket and rolled-up jeans.

Madonna, 1988 Vinnie Zuffante/Archive Photos/Getty Images Madonna’s leather moto jacket, ripped jeans, and loafers exemplified the cool factor of the decade. She wore this look at JFK in New York.

Kate Moss, 1996 Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection/Getty Images In the ’90s, all details and ornateness of the prior era were gone. Here, Kate Moss demonstrates the recipe for a perfect, simple airport look: a crisp white T, green cropped trousers, and animal print mules.

Cindy Crawford, 1997 Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection/Getty Images Layers are key when traveling, and Cindy Crawford proved in 1997 how to pull them off in a way that still looks stylish.

Mariah Carey, 2005 Junko Kimura/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Jeans on an airplane might feel like a death sentence, but what about a denim skirt and crop top? That’s got to be more comfortable, right?

Paris Hilton, 2008 PhotoNews International Inc./FilmMagic/Getty Images Of course, if comfort is your priority, you can always adopt the classic Paris Hilton aughts look of a velour Juicy Couture tracksuit.

Nicole Kidman, 2011 Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images Nicole Kidman proves one can look put-together while also prioritizing comfort. Plus, if you’re running to a meeting straight from the airport, you can easily throw a pair of heels into that capacious bag.

Rihanna, 2015 GVK/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images Of course, this is 2024, so pants are always an option for a flight. If jeans on the plane isn’t your thing, may we suggest camo cargo pants, à la Rihanna?

Kendall Jenner, 2016 GVK/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images Or, embrace the tracksuit in a modern, fashionable way like Kendall Jenner in 2016.

Gwyneth Paltrow, 2016 starzfly/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images Gwyneth Paltrow proved that a colorful sweater can enhance even the simplest look.

Victoria Beckham, 2017 starzfly/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images And while suiting is an undeniably smart way to dress for a trip, you don’t have to fully commit. Try pairing some oversize trousers with a more casual T, like Posh.

Chloë Sevigny, 2018 Marc Piasecki/GC Images/Getty Images Of course, if you want to really embrace singular style at the airport, look no further than Chloë Sevigny, who often proves that individual taste should never be diminished by logistics.

Katie Holmes, 2019 Newspix/Newspix/Getty Images Alternately, one great statement piece—like a suede fringe jacket—can add enough style to an otherwise comfy and casual look.

Bella Hadid, 2021 Pierre Suu/GC Images/Getty Images But if you really hate the idea of wearing anything on a plane that doesn’t feature an elastic waistband, consider Bella Hadid’s approach. This Jean Paul Gaultier set is very much the modern-day equivalent of Paris Hilton’s Juicy tracksuit.

Elle Fanning, 2022 Marc Piasecki/GC Images/Getty Images Let’s not count out dresses: Elle Fanning looked incredibly chic when arriving to Cannes in 2022 wearing this caftan-adjacent garment. It was likely very comfortable on her long flight.

Jennie Kim, 2023 The Chosunilbo JNS/ImaZinS/Getty Images You can also top anything—even leggings—with a trench coat to completely transform the look.