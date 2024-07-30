FASHION

23 Iconic Celebrity Airport Looks as Summer Travel Outfit Inspiration

Celebrity airport style
Kristian Dowling/Getty Images, PA Images via Getty Images, Marc Piasecki/GC Images

One of the worst aspects of fame has to be, without question, getting papped at the airport. Celebrities likely just want to throw on sweats and sneakers and roll through TSA unnoticed—but what if a photographer pops out of the taxi line? So, while laymen haven’t dressed up in any meaningful way for travel since approximately 1968, celebrities have been turning looks at the airport since the first commercial flight took to the skies. Yes, they might not fly in couture any longer, but stars have mastered the art of dressing comfortably chic for their trips around the world, balancing ease with style.

If you’re looking to elevate your travel wardrobe for those end-of-summer trips, look no further than the paparazzi shots of Elle Fanning, Jennie Kim, and more as they embark on their own getaways. And it’s not just the modern names that can inspire: Marilyn Monroe, Jackie O, and Diana Ross are on the mood board, too. Below, we’ve culled looks from eight decades of celebrity airport style, whether you want to wrap yourself in velour or curate the perfect suited getup for the security line.

Marilyn Monroe, 1952
Bettmann/Bettmann/Getty Images

Ah, the good old days, when you dressed up to fly, ordered your steak meal days before boarding, and could chain smoke the entire trip. That era may be long behind us, but there’s no reason why you can’t still get inspired by Marilyn Monroe’s airport look and don a skirt suit the next time you fly.

Audrey Hepburn, 1953
PA Images/PA Images/Getty Images

Similarly, Hepburn embraced the New Look on a flight to London in 1953. That extra-cinched waist might not be ideal for a long haul, but it sure looks chic.

Catherine Deneuve, 1967
Patrice PICOT/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images

A more comfortable option can be taken from the ’60s, when shift dresses ruled supreme.

Brigitte Bardot, 1968
Central Press/Hulton Archive/Getty Images

All-leather might seem extreme in the summer, but you have to admit, Brigitte Bardot looks pretty great in her trench and over-the-knee boots. Good thing planes have air conditioning.

Diana Ross, 1973
GIRIBALDI/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images

A more weather-appropriate option comes from Diana Ross in 1973—a simple look of bell-bottom pants and a white button-down, which can be easily spiced up with some statement accessories like a belt and necklace.

Jackie Onassis, 1976
Tom Wargacki/WireImage/Getty Images

And if you don’t feel like engaging in color theory the morning of a big trip, opt for a monochrome look like Jackie O, made more interesting with a patterned blouse and some classic ’70s sunglasses.

Whitney Houston, 1986
Fairfax Media Archives/Fairfax Media Archives/Getty Images

By the ’80s, the days of dressing up for a flight were truly behind us. But inspiration can still come from more casual ensembles, like Whitney Houston’s oversize varsity jacket and rolled-up jeans.

Madonna, 1988
Vinnie Zuffante/Archive Photos/Getty Images

Madonna’s leather moto jacket, ripped jeans, and loafers exemplified the cool factor of the decade. She wore this look at JFK in New York.

Kate Moss, 1996
Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection/Getty Images

In the ’90s, all details and ornateness of the prior era were gone. Here, Kate Moss demonstrates the recipe for a perfect, simple airport look: a crisp white T, green cropped trousers, and animal print mules.

Cindy Crawford, 1997
Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection/Getty Images

Layers are key when traveling, and Cindy Crawford proved in 1997 how to pull them off in a way that still looks stylish.

Mariah Carey, 2005
Junko Kimura/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Jeans on an airplane might feel like a death sentence, but what about a denim skirt and crop top? That’s got to be more comfortable, right?

Paris Hilton, 2008
PhotoNews International Inc./FilmMagic/Getty Images

Of course, if comfort is your priority, you can always adopt the classic Paris Hilton aughts look of a velour Juicy Couture tracksuit.

Nicole Kidman, 2011
Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

Nicole Kidman proves one can look put-together while also prioritizing comfort. Plus, if you’re running to a meeting straight from the airport, you can easily throw a pair of heels into that capacious bag.

Rihanna, 2015
GVK/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

Of course, this is 2024, so pants are always an option for a flight. If jeans on the plane isn’t your thing, may we suggest camo cargo pants, à la Rihanna?

Kendall Jenner, 2016
GVK/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

Or, embrace the tracksuit in a modern, fashionable way like Kendall Jenner in 2016.

Gwyneth Paltrow, 2016
starzfly/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

Gwyneth Paltrow proved that a colorful sweater can enhance even the simplest look.

Victoria Beckham, 2017
starzfly/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

And while suiting is an undeniably smart way to dress for a trip, you don’t have to fully commit. Try pairing some oversize trousers with a more casual T, like Posh.

Chloë Sevigny, 2018
Marc Piasecki/GC Images/Getty Images

Of course, if you want to really embrace singular style at the airport, look no further than Chloë Sevigny, who often proves that individual taste should never be diminished by logistics.

Katie Holmes, 2019
Newspix/Newspix/Getty Images

Alternately, one great statement piece—like a suede fringe jacket—can add enough style to an otherwise comfy and casual look.

Bella Hadid, 2021
Pierre Suu/GC Images/Getty Images

But if you really hate the idea of wearing anything on a plane that doesn’t feature an elastic waistband, consider Bella Hadid’s approach. This Jean Paul Gaultier set is very much the modern-day equivalent of Paris Hilton’s Juicy tracksuit.

Elle Fanning, 2022
Marc Piasecki/GC Images/Getty Images

Let’s not count out dresses: Elle Fanning looked incredibly chic when arriving to Cannes in 2022 wearing this caftan-adjacent garment. It was likely very comfortable on her long flight.

Jennie Kim, 2023
The Chosunilbo JNS/ImaZinS/Getty Images

You can also top anything—even leggings—with a trench coat to completely transform the look.

Emily Ratajkwoski, 2023
Marc Piasecki/GC Images/Getty Images

And when in doubt, just wear all-black.