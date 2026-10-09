Cate Blanchett Makes a 10-Year-Old Outfit Feel Totally New

Trends mean nothing to Cate Blanchett. Today, the Queen of Rewears put together a particularly sharp power-dressing ensemble with pieces she’s had in her wardrobe for at least a decade.

At the BFI London Film Festival, the actor blended distinct fashion eras with an eccentric assortment from her personal archive. Her tinted hot-pink aviators had a 1980s retro touch, while her skin-tight leather pants leaned into 2010s-era tailoring. Atop it all was a double-breasted dinner jacket with a maximalist, swirling motif.

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To the untrained eye? It’s a business-casual silhouette that has only just begun to re-enter the zeitgeist after years of being deemed passé. But to Blanchett, it’s a reliable outfit formula that lives firmly in her comfort zone. In fact, she was spotted wearing essentially the same outfit in SoHo back in 2016.

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Of course, through a 2026 lens, there are few controversial elements at play—namely neon eyewear and skinny trousers. But Blanchett has never been persuaded by in-and-out dressing dogmas, and therein lies her genius. The star’s unique approach to wardrobe timelessness is what allows her to seamlessly recycle an Oscars dress or find multiple occasions to wear grungy moto pants.

At the film festival itself, Blanchett was supporting an important cause. She is the founder of the Displacement Film Fund, an initiative that funds the work of displaced filmmakers or filmmakers who meaningfully explore the experiences of those who have been displaced. Naturally, for such an occasion, she would call upon well-loved favorites.

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In this instance, an old ensemble is modernized with a tucked-in button-up, tied-back hair, and pointy-toed pumps that, as it happens, would be right at home on the fall 2026 runways of Gucci, Valentino, and Balenciaga. Let this serve as a reminder to all. Fads come and go, but Cate Blanchett’s wardrobe is forever.