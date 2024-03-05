Charlotte Casiraghi is no stranger to the world of French couture. Recently, though, Princess Grace Kelly’s granddaughter has decided to shift her personal wardrobe of dazzling gala gowns to casual pieces, especially when attending Chanel’s regular Fashion Week spectacles. Today, Casiraghi continued her pared-back front row streak during the maison’s fall 2024 runway show in Paris.

Like her fellow A-list guests, from a leather-clad Penélope Cruz to longtime Chanel muse Vanessa Paradis’ boho chic outfit, Casiraghi opted for high-impact separates. She paired Chanel’s signature tweed, in the form of a salmon boatneck jacket, with flared, wide-legged denim. Her jeans, which were trimmed with white exposed stitches, added a touch of retro elegance to the look as did Casiraghi’s pointed-toe boots.

Fashion Week always conjures up a more heightened, over-the-top version of celebrity dressing, so its refreshing to see Casiraghi take an everyday approach with her look. Her pieces arrived with a Chanel label in the back, yes, but they look like something the Monégasque Royal would sport on the daily—a far, far cry from the naked catsuits of Julia Fox and Kim Kardashian’s Mob Wife furs that we’ve witnessed this season.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Casiraghi paired her look with a quilted Chanel mini bag and a gold cuff bracelet and rounded everything out with a coral lip and tousled waves. While it’s rare to witness VIPs slip into jeans on the front row—usually, said act is reserved for industry folk—Casiraghi has made a habit of sporting denim for recent seasons. In late January, the style star sported a slim-fit pair to attend Chanel’s couture show.

While her check tweed coat and Mary Jane heels brought a different feel to the outfit when compared to her most recent, it’s clear Casiraghi would rather do her thing in denim than some sort of fitted gown or skirt.

For most celebrities, an invitation to Fashion Week is a chance step outside the box of their go-to wardrobe, perhaps slipping into something they’d never wear otherwise. For Casiraghi, a longtime Chanel ambassador, its an opportunity to prove that less is truly more and that, yes, jeans might be the ultimate front row staple.