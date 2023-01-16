FASHION

The Best Dressed Stars at the 2023 Critics Choice Awards

Cate Blanchett arrives for the 28th Annual Critics Choice Awards at the Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel...
Photo by MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images

Hot on the heels of last week’s Golden Globes came the next major event on the awards season circuit—and this time, it was the Critics Choice Association had its say on the best film and television projects of 2022. Hours before the 28th annual Critics Choice Awards kicked off in Los Angeles on January 15, the stars had already begun pouring onto its red carpet: Anya Taylor-Joy stunned in a tan, sheer, tea-length Dior dress that only Maria Grazia Chiuri could have dreamed up; Danielle Deadwyler (who has already taken home numerous awards this month for her role as Mamie Till in Till, including a National Board of Review nod for Best Breakthrough Performance) wore a gleaming, silvery confection of an avant-garde gown by Louis Vuitton; and Cate Blanchett, who skipped the Globes for an opening of her film Tár in London the previous weekend, came beaming onto the Critics Choice carpet in her own spin on the Sharon Stone collared-shirt-and-ballskirt look. Celebs including Thuso Mbedu, Michelle Williams, and Julia Roberts brought the sparkle, while others let their sense of personal style shine through (Jenny Slate in Olivier Theyskens, we are looking at you!). Below, our favorite ensembles from the evening—all winners in our eyes.

Elle Fanning in Alexander McQueen
Photo by MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images
Viola Davis in Valentino
Photo by Monica Schipper/WireImage
Anya Taylor-Joy in Dior and Tiffany & Co. jewelry
Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association
Danielle Deadwyler in Louis Vuitton and Bulgari jewelry
Photo by Monica Schipper/WireImage
Thuso Mbedu in Louis Vuitton
Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association
Angela Bassett in Christian Siriano
Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Claire Foy in Prada
Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association
Kerry Washington in Armani Privé
Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association
Devery Jacobs in Simone Rocha
Photo by Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Images
Aubrey Plaza in Louis Vuitton
Photo by MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images
Cate Blanchett in Max Mara and Louis Vuitton High Jewelry
Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association
Michelle Williams in Louis Vuitton and Tiffany & Co. jewelry
Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Seth Rogen in Zegna
Photo by Monica Schipper/WireImage
Jay Ellis in Louis Vuitton
Monica Schipper/WireImage/Getty Images
Jessie Buckley in Vivienne Westwood and De Beers jewelry
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images