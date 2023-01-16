The Best Dressed Stars at the 2023 Critics Choice Awards
Hot on the heels of last week’s Golden Globes came the next major event on the awards season circuit—and this time, it was the Critics Choice Association had its say on the best film and television projects of 2022. Hours before the 28th annual Critics Choice Awards kicked off in Los Angeles on January 15, the stars had already begun pouring onto its red carpet: Anya Taylor-Joy stunned in a tan, sheer, tea-length Dior dress that only Maria Grazia Chiuri could have dreamed up; Danielle Deadwyler (who has already taken home numerous awards this month for her role as Mamie Till in Till, including a National Board of Review nod for Best Breakthrough Performance) wore a gleaming, silvery confection of an avant-garde gown by Louis Vuitton; and Cate Blanchett, who skipped the Globes for an opening of her film Tár in London the previous weekend, came beaming onto the Critics Choice carpet in her own spin on the Sharon Stone collared-shirt-and-ballskirt look. Celebs including Thuso Mbedu, Michelle Williams, and Julia Roberts brought the sparkle, while others let their sense of personal style shine through (Jenny Slate in Olivier Theyskens, we are looking at you!). Below, our favorite ensembles from the evening—all winners in our eyes.