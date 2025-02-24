Cynthia Erivo has been dressing up to promote Wicked for the better part of five months now, but she managed to save one of her biggest fashion statements for last night’s SAG Awards. The actress, who has worn primarily custom looks this awards season, sourced a rare vintage dress from a landmark collection Alexander McQueen designed during his brief time at Givenchy.

Debuting as part of Givenchy’s fall 1997 couture collection, the gunmetal dress featured a high-neck collar with tons of fringe, dramatic bell sleeves, and an asymmetrical skirt. She accented the woven piece with Bucherer Fine Jewellery and Christian Louboutin heels.

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc/Getty Images

As Erivo pointed out on the red carpet, the dress was originally worn by McQueen muse Debra Shaw on the runway. At the time, McQueen told reporters that, “my idea was this mad scientist who cut all these women up and mixed them all back together.” Featured alongside Erivo’s edgy find were pieces like an Audrey Hepburn-inspired black gown which Kaia Gerber happened to wear on the red carpet last year. Kendall Jenner also famously wore a 1999 Givenchy dress designed by McQueen to the 2024 Met Gala.

Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

This isn’t the first time Erivo has gone the archival route this awards season (she wore a 2007 Elie Saab number back in December). Even Erivo’s Wicked co-star Ariana Grande opted for some prized Givenchy vintage dated to 1966 at January’s Golden Globes. But Erivo’s McQueen-era Givenchy pull is for the true fashion enthusiasts.

Of course, it wouldn’t be a true Erivo red carpet moment without a nod to Wicked. Vintage bonafide aside, her dress looked like an item The Tin Man (who appears in the upcoming sequel Wicked For Good) would wear if he knew the ins and outs of the Paris couture shows.

“It is giving Oz anyway,” Erivo said of her outfit while being interviewed on the red carpet last night. “When I saw it, I fell over myself.”