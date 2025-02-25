Certain celebrities go loud with their birthday outfits. Look no further than Hailey Bieber’s vintage Tom Ford-era Gucci or Paris Hilton who wore a glitzy neon pink and purple The Blonds dress for her 44th over the weekend. Others, like Dakota Fanning, prefer something a bit more quiet. The actor celebrated her 31st birthday on Sunday in an understated (and intentionally crinkled) twist on party dressing.

Fanning slipped into a butter yellow mini from the celebrity-approved brand Magda Butrym. Unlike Hilton’s sheer and slinky dress, Fanning’s look featured a pretty standard shape aside from some gathering along the waist. No, Fanning didn’t forget to dry clean her dress—in fact, its fabric is deliberately crinkled that way. She finished off her look with strappy sandals, pin-straight hair, natural makeup, and a cocktail that perfectly matched the hue of her dress. The birthday girl enjoyed some catering from Nobu Malibu, naturally.

@dakotafanning

Those who closely follow Fanning’s red carpet and off-duty style know that this chic birthday number is par for the course for the actor. She’s never been one to embrace loud sequins and sparkles like Hilton (though, ironically, she and her sister Elle are currently producing a TV series based on Hilton’s memoir, Paris: The Memoir) or to go overboard with tons of prints and patterns. The actor has also taken a special liking to this muted shade of butter yellow in the past, which might explain why she chose it again for her big day.

During press for her series The Watchers in July 2024, Fanning opted for the color on multiple occasions. She wore a sleeveless vest and dress pants (while carrying an Hermès Birkin, no less) and an elegant Victoria Beckham gown with ruching at the center.

Of course, Fanning isn’t the only one doing away with the traditional birthday glitz and glam. Last week, Rihanna celebrated her 37th birthday in an office-worthy Saint Laurent look. But that’s the special thing about birthdays: the guest of honor can wear whatever she pleases.