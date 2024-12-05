Dua Lipa is currently in the midst of her Future Nostalgia tour, but her latest off-duty look is more about 2000s “nostalgia” than the kind of “future” she’s been singing about onstage. The pop sensation shared photos from a recent day off in Seoul, Korea. Her trip included some sightseeing, a few glasses of merlot, and her take on a divisive early aughts trend: mini skirts worn over pants.

Dua kicked off her look with a sleek black jacket that was trimmed with a handful of silver zips. She left the piece half open, which allowed for a look at the cropped black sweater she layered underneath. Dua then went with a pleated school-girl skirt that she wore right on top of some wide-leg black pants.

@dualipa

The skirt-over-pants styling trick is straight out of the 2000s playbook. But Dua’s version felt much more elevated than any throwback references we’ve seen. While a bold hue or pattern on Dua’s pants would have added a vibrant touch, her outfit’s all-black color palette was certainly a rather chic way to go about layering these specific bottoms. Dua kept her accessories to a minimum, aside from a woven handbag from Botega Veneta.

@dualipa

Since hitting the road in early November, Dua has been playing around with fashion, both on and off the stage. While her concert wardrobe is full of slinky dresses and leather body suits, her off-duty looks (like this all-black moment) are much more casual—yet still packed with some interesting tidbits. (Case in point: Dua’s decision to pair striped pajama pants with spiked black stilettos that could double as a weapon back in early November.)

There have also been major floral boots straight from the Paris runways, vintage Chanel accessories, and teensy hot pants worn with neon yellow knitwear for the Houdini hitmaker. Although some pop stars might save their best fashion for the stage, Dua is delivering all types of pop-star style, even when she’s off the clock.